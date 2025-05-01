Racing Bulls showcase one-off magenta livery for Miami GP

With several teams boasting new-look liveries for this weekend, Racing Bulls has taken the covers off its Miami Grand Prix colour scheme.

Following on from Sauber’s Miami GP livery launch on Wednesday, Racing Bulls has debuted its special livery for the weekend in Florida with a design inspired by its latest flavour energy drink ‘White Peach’.

Racing Bulls reveal Miami GP livery

Racing Bulls headed to the Joia Beach Club in Miami on Wednesday, with CEO Peter Bayer, team boss Laurent Mekies, and race drivers Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson in attendance for the grand reveal of its new livery.

The VCARB02 will race in a magenta-coloured livery this weekend, fusing “bright tropical tones to capture the spirit of Miami”, with the drivers also kitted out in custom magenta race suits and a transformed Racing Bulls garage.

The livery is to mark the launch of Red Bull’s new summer edition White Peach flavour, blending citrus peel and floral notes.

“Miami holds a special place for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, it’s where we debuted our very first special livery as a team last year, which was a moment that set the tone for who we are: bold, creative, and willing to push the boundaries,” said Bayer on the new livery.

“Since that debut, we’ve continued to make waves with striking liveries in Singapore and Las Vegas, each one crafted in collaboration with our partners and met with real excitement from fans.

“The Red Bull Summer Edition livery is a celebration of everything Miami represents, and we are honoured to give wings to this new seasonal flavour.”

Joined by fans and journalists, including PlanetF1.com, the VCARB02 was revealed as the sun started to dip, with the team also launching its limited-edition Miami Summer team tops and caps which are purchaseable on the Red Bull shop.

“This is a first for Red Bull as the first ever can-inspired livery to launch a brand-new flavour in the US,” said Olly Hughes, chief marketing officer of Red Bull Technology.

“The Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach flavour is made for summer, so where better to bring this to life than Miami.

“Since last year’s Miami launch, VCARB has earned an award-winning reputation for bold and distinctive designs that stand out on the grid and there’s no doubt this is another one to add to the list.”

