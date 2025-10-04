2025 Singapore Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Marina Bay)

Max Verstappen gave himself the ideal shot of momentum going into Singapore Grand Prix qualifying by topping the final practice session.

Verstappen has never won the Singapore Grand Prix, but he returns to Marina Bay chasing a hat-trick of wins, having given himself a slim window back into the Drivers’ Championship fight. Going fastest in FP3 gives Verstappen great reason for optimism.

Max Verstappen tops ultra-tight Singapore Grand Prix FP3

Norris won the opening battle between the McLaren drivers with a 1:32.3, before narrowly escaping a push, as a fast-moving Carlos Sainz approach from behind and took evasive action.

Liam Lawson could not take evasive action soon enough, as he hit the wall for the second time in two days, triggering the red flags a quarter of the way into FP3. This time, Lawson mounted the Turn 7 kerb and was spat into the wall.

Thankfully, Lawson walked away from the heavy impact at 100 per cent.

Hamilton meanwhile was noted for a red flag infringement. That turned into a post-session investigation.

By the halfway stage of the resumed session, Norris continued to lead the way with an improved 1:31.0. The switch to soft tyres for qualifying simulations saw the pace ramp up.

It was first blood Norris. His 1:30.292 was three-tenths up on what Oscar Piastri managed, as Hamilton settled into second.

That was until Verstappen uncorked a 1:30.1 to take over out front. That was enough to top FP3, 0.017s ahead of Piastri, as George Russell completed the top three. Less than nine-hundredths covered the top five.

Full 2025 Singapore Grand Prix FP3 results:

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:30.148

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.017

3 George Russell Mercedes +0.049

4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.089

5 Lando Norris McLaren +0.089

6 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.244

7 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.341

8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.411

9 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.489

10 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.503

11 Alexander Albon Williams +0.520

12 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.549

13 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +0.636

14 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +0.651

15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.775

16 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.899

17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.112

18 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +1.292

19 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.495

20 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +3.480

Full FP3 report – Singapore GP: Verstappen fastest as officials launch Lewis Hamilton investigation