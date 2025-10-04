Liam Lawson explained the stages which left him in the wall during Singapore Grand Prix practice, branding it a “shame” for his session to end that way with Racing Bulls showing good pace.

Lawson ripped the front right tyre off his VCARB 02 machine with a whack of the wall at Turn 17. The New Zealander explained that he had taken too much kerb at this and the proceeding corner, before losing the car as he attempted to “carry the speed”, triggering a “frustrating” end to his session.

Liam Lawson explains ‘frustrating’ Singapore GP crash

Free Practice 2 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit proved a disrupted session, with Lawson one of the contributors. Slamming into the Turn 17 wall, Lawson’s Racing Bulls car shed its front right tyre, the incident triggering a red flag as the sea of sparks dazzled in the floodlit night sky.

Explaining his crash, Lawson revealed: “Just I got a little bit too much kerb in [Turn] 16 and bounced me across to the left, and then I took too much kerb in 17, and then just tried to carry the speed, and right at the last minute, lost it and hit the wall.

“So, it’s a shame. I think overall, the car is very fast. It’s been fast today. We had a difficult [F]P1, I tried some things and have reversed, and it felt a lot better in P2, felt a lot more comfortable up until that point.

“So yeah, it’s frustrating to obviously end the session in the wall, but up to that point, it was strong, and at least short run pace at the moment looks quite good.”

So much so that Isack Hadjar ended FP2 second in the sister Racing Bulls. He was only 0.132s back from the ultimate pace set by Drivers’ Championship leader Oscar Piastri in the McLaren.

More key talking points from the Singapore GP

👉 Christian Horner as F1’s next team owner? Where former Red Bull boss might land in 2026

👉 What time does Singapore GP qualifying start, and where can I watch?

Lawson was therefore asked whether Hadjar’s P2 represented the genuine pace which Racing Bulls has in Singapore.

“I think it’s very strong,” he responded. “We don’t know what the others are doing.

“We obviously know what we’re doing, and we’re very happy with where the car’s at, but obviously we have to keep chasing it because it’s very, very close.

“So we’ll make some more changes overnight and fine tune it. I’ll learn from obviously what happened today, and then we’ll try put it together for tomorrow.”

Read next: FIA confirms Ferrari punishment after Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris pit lane crash