Here are the complete F1 qualifying results from the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

Q2:

The first runs immediately set up the usual top four with Antonelli going quickest ahead of Leclerc by 0.011, with Russell and Hamilton three-tenths of a second back.

Bortoleto then became the interloper near the front, using fresh soft tyres to go third, before dropping to fourth as Piastri took over at the front with a 1:29.451.

Norris then went fourth-quickest to displace Bortoleto, while the Red Bulls teetered right on the edge of elimination as Hadjar and Verstappen placed ninth and 10th.

Using new tyres, Russell climbed up to second behind Piastri, who remained three-tenths of a second up the road from the rest.

Leclerc then went quickest on a 1:29.303, a tenth clear of Piastri, while Russell radioed in to say he believed something was amiss as “we shouldn’t be losing so much pace”.

Verstappen’s final effort only placed him in ninth place, dropping to 10th as Hadjar improved to eighth.

It wasn’t Hulkenberg’s final lap that knocked Verstappen out, but stablemate Lindblad, as the Racing Bulls driver climbed into 10th.

With Verstappen knocked out, the four-time F1 World Champion radioed in to say he felt there was something fundamentally wrong with the car in Q2 as he reported jumping and “undriveable” behaviour.

Along with Verstappen, Haas’ Esteban Ocon, Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson, Alpine’s Franco Colapinto, and Williams’ Carlos Sainz were knocked out.

The session ended with Antonelli on top, with the Mercedes driver snatching back the fastest time from Leclerc as the Italian did a 1:29.048.

1. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:29.048 2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.255 3. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.403 4. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.541 5. George Russell Mercedes +0.638 6. Lando Norris McLaren +0.747 7. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.826 8. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +0.942 9. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing +1.056 10. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.061 11. Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.214 12. Esteban Ocon Haas +1.261 13. Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.339 14. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.447 15. Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.579 16. Carlos Sainz Williams +1.985

Q1:

The McLarens were the first of the usual front-running teams to put in times, with Piastri going quickest ahead of Norris, before Hamilton slotted between them.

But it was Leclerc who put down the first proper marker with a 1:30.078 to go almost four-tenths clear of the rest, as the Mercedes drivers came out to do their first laps.

Antonelli went 0.043 quicker than Leclerc, while Russell slotted into fifth, as Verstappen placed eighth.

Hulkenberg underlined Audi’s potential with a time good enough for fifth, going quicker than Hamilton and Russell and the two Red Bulls, while Russell radioed in to express his dissatisfaction with the handling of his W17.

The British driver said he could feel understeer from his car, with his engineer suggesting that it might be down to tyre temperature.

Towards the back with five minutes remaining, it was the two Williams, two Cadillacs, and two Aston Martins.

Leclerc went quickest of all, improving to a 1:29.915 as the cars started to re-emerge for their second runs of Q1. Verstappen also improved up to sixth, before dropping to seventh as Hamilton jumped up to fourth.

Russell also rebuilt his confidence by vaulting up to second behind Leclerc, making it Ferrari-Mercedes-Mercedes-Ferrari in the top four ahead of the two McLarens.

The two Williams drivers escaped the drop zone by moving into the top 16, dropping Bearman and Colapinto down into the bottom six – Bearman’s final lap wasn’t enough to climb back, with the British driver eliminated.

Colapinto’s final effort moved him back into 16th, dropping Albon back to 17th as the Williams driver was also eliminated, along with the two Cadillacs and the two Aston Martins.

Last-gasp improvements saw Piastri climb into fourth, while the Audis finished in sixth and seventh.

Having lost out to Sainz, Albon took to team radio to enquire as to where he’d lost out to the Spaniard, stating that he believed his driving style might be the reason for missing out on Q2.

1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.915 2. George Russell Mercedes +0.052 3. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.120 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.285 5. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.394 6. Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.443 7. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +0.444 8. Lando Norris McLaren +0.486 9. Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.604 10. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.669 11. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.742 12. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing +0.747 13. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.866 14. Esteban Ocon Haas +1.000 15. Carlos Sainz Williams +1.012 16. Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.016 17. Alex Albon Williams +1.173 18. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.175 19. Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.291 20. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.415 21. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.731 22. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.004

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