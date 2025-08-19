Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari in a “commercial operation” that “90 per cent” of the team personnel in Maranello did not support.

That’s according to former Ferrari driver Arturo Merzario.

‘Lewis Hamilton feels like someone who has been destroyed by Ferrari’

After 12 years and six World titles with Mercedes, Hamilton fulfilled a childhood dream when he signed with Ferrari for what’s expected to be the 40-year-old’s final years on the F1 grid.

Hamilton and Ferrari announced last January that the Briton had put pen to paper on a multi-year agreement which would see him don the Ferrari red in F1 2025.

However, the dream line-up has fallen short of expectations.

Instead of fighting for race wins and World titles, Hamilton has yet to record a podium result with his new team and sits in sixth place in the Drivers’ Championship.

Such has been the turmoil that Hamilton claimed at the last race in Hungary that he was “useless, absolutely useless” after being eliminated from qualifying in 12th place, while Charles Leclerc put his SF-25 on pole position.

Hamilton added to Sky F1: “Ferrari probably need to change driver.”

But while that’s unlikely to happen amidst reports Hamilton’s deal, should he chose, runs through to F1 2027, former Ferrari driver Merzario claims there weren’t many Ferrari insiders who actually supported signing the Briton to begin with.

“In my opinion, Hamilton’s arrival in Maranello was a commercial operation,” the Italian told Gazzetta dello Sport. “As far as I know, 90 per cent of the employees at Ferrari did not approve of this decision.

“And then, when a driver does not feel valued or an integral part of the group to achieve a goal, he loses motivation.

“Why go crazy to gain three-tenths while still remaining on the third row?”

However, the 82-year-old is adamant it is not over for Hamilton and Ferrari, the partnership just needs to find the right motivation to press on.

“It’s not over,” Merzario continued. “He is just waiting for the right opportunity. He will only risk when necessary, not for an eighth position.

“Also because, if he ever wanted to leave, he would find another team. Hamilton has already shown what he is worth.

“It’s not Charles Leclerc’s situation. Charles still has to prove that he is a champion.”

As for Hamilton’s recent “useless” outbursts, Merzario has some sympathy for the seven-time World Champion’s position.

“That statement was a bit ironic to me,” he said, “But, of course, this position is not acceptable for a seven-time World Champion.

“It seems to me that Lewis feels like someone who has been destroyed by Ferrari.”

