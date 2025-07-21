Alan Permane admitted that “shock” was one of the emotions he felt after being confirmed as the new Racing Bulls team principal.

The role change came about after Red Bull’s bombshell announcement that Christian Horner had been released with immediate effect after 20+ years at the helm of Red Bull Racing, the subsequent re-shuffle seeing Permane move from racing director to team principal at Racing Bulls.

Red Bull install Alan Permane as new Racing Bulls boss

After announcing Horner’s immediate departure in the days following the British Grand Prix, Red Bull swiftly confirmed Laurent Mekies as his replacement, the Frenchman promoted from his Racing Bulls team principal role to Red Bull Racing CEO.

That meant a new boss was needed for the junior Racing Bulls team, Permane getting the nod to shift over to the hot seat having served as racing director since 2024.

Permane would express his gratitude to Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull’s CEO of corporate projects and new investments, and Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko, after his unexpected appointment.

Red Bull are yet to issue an explanation for their decision to sack Horner, which triggered this re-shuffle in the ranks.

“I had many reactions to the news, some shock, some pride,” Permane told Motorsport.com.

“It’s amazing that they feel I’m capable and have the potential to lead this team.

“I deeply thank the Red Bull Austria senior management, Oliver Mintzlaff and Helmut Marko, and, of course, Laurent for recommending me, pushing me forward, his belief in me as well. It’s been a great week.”

Permane said that Mekies and Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer have done a “fantastic job” over the “last 18 months”, meaning it will be business as usual for the team under Permane, as he looks to “keep the team on the same trajectory”.

Racing Bulls sit seventh in the current F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings and are very much in the battle for P5, Williams 23 points up the road in that position.

“It’s a great team and I know that the senior Red Bull guys are extremely happy with the way the team is being run,” Permane added. “They’re very happy with our competitiveness.

“The target is to be top of the midfield, and we are certainly in a battle for that and we’ll continue that fight throughout this year.”

All the details you need on Laurent Mekies and Alan Permane

👉 Who is Laurent Mekies? Christian Horner’s Red Bull replacement

👉 Who is Alan Permane? Meet Racing Bulls’ new team boss

At this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, Red Bull’s revamped senior staff structures will be in track action for the first time, and ahead of the event, Marko explained how the changes came about via a natural succession plan.

“In Belgium, a new chapter will begin at Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls – with Laurent Mekies as team principal at Red Bull Racing and Alan Permane as team principal at Racing Bulls,” he wrote in his column for Speedweek.

“Alan was the logical choice for us as the previous head of sport at Racing Bulls, because we didn’t want to bring in someone from outside. Basically, we simply extended his previous role.

“Laurent was also the obvious choice for the new job for the same reasons: as an internal solution and also as a man with enormous experience.

“Laurent’s varied activities, including later at the FIA and Ferrari, mean that he has everything he needs to lead a top team with an expert hand.”

Red Bull has won three of the last four Belgian GPs courtesy of Max Verstappen, though his dominant spell at Spa-Francorchamps was ended by Mercedes last season, as Lewis Hamilton inherited the win from disqualified team-mate George Russell.

Read next: Red Bull ‘practically have only one driver’ in ‘retired, failed or crushed’ verdict