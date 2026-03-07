The FIA has reinstated the fourth Straight Mode zone on Albert Park following feedback from teams.

On Saturday morning, the FIA advised teams that the zone along Lakeside Drive from Turns 6 to 9 would be removed amid safety concerns from the drivers.

Straight Mode zone 4 back for Albert Park FP3

A meeting between the drivers and the FIA on Friday night identified safety concerns along the curved run around the back of Albert Park Lake.

Following that meeting, the FIA conducted analysis and determined that the zone needed to be removed and informed teams at 9:45 local time on Saturday morning.

Shortly after, the FIA’s head of single seaters Nikolas Tombazis faced PlanetF1.com and other accredited media to explain the decision.

However, feedback from teams has since seen the zone reinstated.

“Following the feedback received in the last hour from Teams and Drivers, and additional analysis contributed by Teams, the decision to remove Straight Mode zone #4 for Albert Park is rescinded,” a statement from the FIA outlined.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this amendment is effective immediately, and Straight Mode activation Zone 4 will be in used in FP3.

“Further evaluation will take place during and after FP3.”

Concerns were raised by several drivers in Friday night’s meeting which prompted the FIA into action.

Since then, those concerns have eased.

The underlying issue centered on the change in balance as cars enter Straight Mode.

“From our perspective, it seemed quite aggressive choice to have straight mode through those fast sweepers,” Tombazis said.

“We have three parameters that are relevant.

“One is the overall downforce of the cars following many months of development.

“The second is what percentage of that downforce gets lost on straight mode.

“The third parameter is, what [is the] balance shift? So how much more is the front downforce reduction compared to the rear downforce.

“We had assumptions for all of these three parameters for I think it’s about seven of the 11 teams.

“So for a big proportion, the downforce they had on the front wheels following those three parameters was less than we had anticipated and and made what looked like a safe choice transpired to be unsafe.”

