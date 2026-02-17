Alex Dunne spotted in Alpine colours as Enstone switch nears completion

Alex Dunne is poised to finalise a deal that will see him become a member of the Alpine Academy, PlanetF1.com has learned.

The Irish driver is driving in Alpine colours at the Formula 2 test in Barcelona this week, although it’s understood a deal to complete his switch to the Enstone-based squad has not yet been concluded.

Dunne, formerly a member of McLaren’s Driver Development Programme, is expected to imminently complete a switch to Alpine.

The Irishman took part in two practice sessions in Formula 1 with McLaren last season, alongside a highly competitive Formula 2 campaign, but opted against continuing with the Woking-based squad as he and McLaren failed to find common ground on the direction of his future.

Dunne is understood to have come very close to switching to Red Bull’s driver programme, with former team advisor Helmut Marko eager to sign the young F2 driver.

However, Marko’s unilateral decision-making is said to have been at odds with the desired approach of the new management of Laurent Mekies and Oliver Mintzlaff, with Marko ordered to dissolve the contract with Dunne as a consequence – at a cost of $600,000 in compensation to Dunne.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com earlier this winter, Dunne is understood to have become a target for Alpine’s Flavio Briatore, with talks between both sides quickly advancing.

However, Dunne’s FIA Super Licence situation is understood to have complicated negotiations, with the Irish driver not having reached the required 40 points of weighting that would make him eligible for the full Super Licence and, thus, a potential reserve driver role.

But talks have continued, and Dunne is driving in a pink-coloured car with BWT and Alpine Academy branding as he commences his F2 season preparations in the Barcelona pre-season test. He will continue with Rodin Motorsport in Formula 2, with the aim being on accumulating the results necessary to achieve his Super Licence.

Upon completion of the deal, which awaits formal signing, Dunne would thus join reserve drivers Paul Aron and Kush Maini in eyeing up a race seat with the Enstone-based squad, although, as it stands, only Aron is eligible for a full Super Licence.

