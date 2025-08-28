Alex Palou issues crystal clear response to Red Bull F1 rumours

The latest F1 ‘silly season’ took a fresh twist when IndyCar sensation Alex Palou was linked with a Red Bull F1 2026 drive.

However, Palou stressed that there has been zero contact with Red Bull, a response in-keeping with information relayed to PlanetF1.com via Palou’s management.

Alex Palou shuts down Red Bull F1 rumours

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

After a successful karting career, Palou started out on what is regarded as the traditional junior ladder to Formula 1. However, he went on to take a different, IndyCar-shaped route. It is safe to say that this decision worked a treat.

Palou has more than made his mark in the American series. He is now a four-time champion off the back of his dominant 2025 championship success, that his third title in a row.

Such impressive results have seen the former McLaren F1 reserve linked with a move to race in the series. The latest rumour suggested he was on Red Bull’s radar, as they mull over who to place alongside Max Verstappen for F1 2026.

But, Palou poured cold water on the idea that he could take on that challenge.

“There’s been nothing, nothing at all,” he insisted to The Associated Press.

“We have heard nothing from anyone.”

Palou’s understanding is that the rumour was potentially planted for tactical reasons.

“The only thing I’ve heard was it was a manager for some other driver in IndyCar who would like to have my seat who said it to start something,” the Spaniard added.

Palou’s management also scoffed at the Red Bull suggestion when asked by PlanetF1.com.

“I have not talked to, nor have been contacted by any F1 team about Alex,” said Roger Yasukawa.

How F1 2026 is shaping up

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2026 grid?

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

For many drivers, reaching Formula 1 is the ultimate career goal. However, having established himself as an IndyCar icon, Palou is cold on the F1 dream.

“You cannot go to F1 as a rookie at 29 and ask for two years to learn the track and learn the car and ask them to wait for you to start to perform,” he reasoned. “You need to go there and perform immediately.

“I don’t think I am missing out on anything not going to F1.”

Red Bull will want to be a leading team in F1 2026 when the new chassis and engine regulations arrive. But, it is understandable why Palou would be wary to take on the second seat challenge.

Ever since Daniel Ricciardo left at the end of 2018, Red Bull has been unable to find a driver capable of consistently delivering in the number two role. Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson all exited the seat, while Yuki Tsunoda’s position is far from stable, having become the latest driver to struggle.

Read next: Alex Palou to Red Bull clarified after sensational F1 rumour emerges