The Aston Martin team is undergoing an exciting transition as it readies to become a works outfit from F1 2026, using the new Honda engine.

Honda is not the only asset which Aston Martin gained looking ahead to the new era of Formula 1. The team also picked up the services of F1 design guru Adrian Newey, who is currently putting his experience working with Honda to very beneficial use.

Adrian Newey Honda experience an Aston Martin boost

Newey is well-versed in working with Honda to devastating effect for rivals. Newey’s designs played a key role in Red Bull’s six World Championship wins with Honda power. Max Verstappen reeled off four consecutive Drivers’ titles between 2021-24, while Red Bull won the 2022 and 2023 Constructors’ crowns.

Now, the Newey and Honda partnership lives on at Aston Martin. Currently a Mercedes customer, the team will gain exclusive use of the Honda engine from 2026, when the rules change on both the chassis and engine side. Newey’s focus, since arriving in March as Aston Martin’s managing technical partner, has been very much on next season.

And according to Aston Martin CEO and team principal Andy Cowell, the existing relationship between Newey and Honda is serving Aston Martin very well indeed.

Asked ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix how it is going with Honda, Cowell replied: “Yeah, Honda’s going great. They’re an engineering-led organisation, just like Aston Martin. They’re innovative, their sense of passion and commitment and courage is huge.

“I’m flying to Sakura on Monday, spending a couple of days with them after the race on Sunday.

“It’s an exciting time for the team to take that transition from a customer team, where you have very little say in what goes on at the rear of the car, to having all the debates about what the front of the power unit should look like, how do we do the cooling, how do we integrate with the transmission, how do we pull it all together.

“I guess that’s where Adrian being on board since March is really helpful. He’s got experience working with Honda, so there’s a natural understanding there already as to what can be pushed and what can’t. So yeah, exciting times.”

How the F1 2026 season is shaping up

Alongside Honda, also signed up as engine manufacturers under the new rules is Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull and Audi F1. The new PUs will feature more than double the electrical power, and an internal combustion engine running on fully sustainable biofuels.

On the chassis side, the cars are due to become 30 kilograms lighter, and make use of active aerodynamics on the front and rear wings, as the Drag Reduction System [DRS] bows out. The Pirelli tyres meanwhile will become 25 millimeters narrower at the front and 30mm at the rear.

Teams need to get their racing machines ready for the first test on 26 January, also factoring in the Christmas shutdown which will enforce a pause on work taking place.

“Yeah, it’s a big challenge for all the teams,” Cowell admitted. “Lots of new technology – power unit, advanced sustainable fuels, aerodynamics, materials development, chassis design, transmissions. It’s the whole car.

“And it’s exciting. It’s an exciting challenge. None of us can move that first test date or the first race date. We’re all pushing as hard as we can to innovate and create performance.

“But we all know that you don’t get any points unless you finish, and we’ve got that eternal balance to make.

“I think it’s going to be exciting racing, exciting testing compared with the last few years where you do a few days. It’ll be interesting to see how it all unfolds, but we’re certainly looking forward to it.”

