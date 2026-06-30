Sky F1’s Anthony Davidson argues that “certain protocols” need to be put in place by the FIA after a scary collision between driver and mechanic at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The incident occurred during the opening practice session at the Red Bull Ring. Haas FP1 rookie Ryo Hirakawa pressed the wrong button as he came into the pit box, and sent his number one mechanic tumbling. Thankfully, the mechanic was unhurt, though Davidson warns that change is needed to avoid any further such incidents, which he fears could bring a “completely different” outcome.

FIA ‘protocols’ request following Ryo Hirakawa incident

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Hirakawa, a multi-time endurance racing champion, has appeared in various FP1 sessions since debuting with McLaren in Abu Dhabi 2024. His latest came with Haas at the 2026 Austrian GP.

The Japanese racer was involved in a scary FP1 collision after overshooting his pit box, his left-front wheel knocking a Haas mechanic to the ground.

The mechanic, thankfully, quickly got back to his feet. Hirakawa spoke to him post-session and confirmed that he was okay.

“I pressed the wrong button when I was stopping in the box, and then eventually I hit the number one,” Hirakawa added as he explained what had gone wrong. “It was just pressing the wrong button.”

While Hirakawa is an extremely talented racing driver of championship-winning level, Davidson, analysing the incident, pointed to the complexity of Formula 1 steering wheels, and how a tiny error like Hirakawa’s can carry potentially dangerous consequences.

Davidson therefore called on the FIA to put some regulatory safety nets in place.

Davidson said: “When you’ve got drivers in the car – and he’s not a complete rookie, he finished third at Le Mans just a few weeks ago in the Hypercar class, so he knows what he’s doing, he’s an experienced driver – but when you’ve got more of a rookie, say, in Formula 1, certain protocols I think should be put in place.

“Like every mechanic should be wearing helmets, for example. I’m glad he’s fine, but it so easily couldn’t have been, and we could have been saying something completely different today.

“You have to be aware that drivers aren’t familiar with these buttons, these complex steering wheels that they have, and a simple misjudgement and a wrong press of a button can have pretty damaging consequences.”

Davidson’s fellow Sky F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick, the multi-time W Series champion and endurance racer, stated that incidents like Hirakawa’s should not be happening.

“They’re all driving different cars, all the rookies are jumping in different cars,” she began.

“Firstly, I’m very glad the mechanic is okay. Secondly, of course, these are mistakes that shouldn’t happen on an FP1.

“Obviously, they do a lot of TPC [Testing of Previous Cars] days, they do a lot of running outside of an F1 weekend where they should be dialled in with these things, simulators as well.”

Outside of FP1 sessions, Hirakawa drove McLaren’s 2021 car, the MCL35M, in a 2023 test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Hirakawa also represented Haas in the 2024 Abu Dhabi post-season Young Drivers’ test.

Hirakawa took part in a further private test with Haas at Zandvoort, following the 2025 United States Grand Prix. He later represented Haas once more in the Abu Dhabi post-season test.

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Chadwick continued: “That said, there is so much that they have to compute in the cockpit. They’re going through all sorts of different run plans, there’s so many buttons on the steering wheel, they’re coming in to the pits, and to be honest, he was cautious in that instance. He doesn’t want to be looking down at his steering wheel trying to find neutral.

“He should have known where neutral was, arguably, but it’s easier done than I think people realise. And credit to the other rookies for also not making any mistakes.”

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