Max Verstappen’s team had a surprise visitor to its garage at the GT World Challenge Europe finale in the form of Anthony Hamilton.

The father of Verstappen’s former title rival, the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Anthony said he was not supporting any specific driver, but Verstappen’s race scenario was particularly intriguing for him. The Brit clearly went to get a closer look during the three-hour event.

Anthony Hamilton pops up in Max Verstappen team garage

In the break between Formula 1 triple-headers, Verstappen resumed his GT racing activities in Portimao.

A wrong setup move in qualifying left the #3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 sparking heavily as its front splitter impacted the ground, leaving Verstappen Racing 15th fastest.

With penalties elevating them to 13th on the grid, Ben Barnicoat elevated the car to P7 at the opening stint of the race, before handing over to Chris Lulham.

His fellow Brit continued the ascent, until an aggressive move down the inside at Turn 8 triggered contact with a fellow Mercedes, driven by Luca Stolz, who was sent spinning.

The stewards dished out a drive-through penalty for that incident, effectively ending Verstappen Racing’s victory hopes.

Lulham served that penalty shortly before handing over to the four-time world champion, who strapped himself in with 45 minutes to go. He joined the track in 24th, and delivered a P9 result.

Prior to him getting in the car, a surprise guest was spotted in the Verstappen Racing garage.

Anthony Hamilton is in Max’s garage 😭 https://t.co/pK3s0uum9Q — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) October 17, 2026

Anthony, who it turns out has a connection to Portugal, had been speaking with GTWC boss Stephane Ratel on the grid before the race got underway.

“It’s been fantastic. What an event,” Hamilton said of the atmosphere. “It’s great to see so many people here in Portugal.

“I’ve actually had a house here for the last 25 years, so this is just down the road for me. Like a second home.”

Anthony, who still attends Formula 1 events from time to time in support of Lewis, was asked if he continues to get that buzz when he steps onto the grid.

“Always get a buzz, and it’s nice to see,” he admitted

“I’ve been here. I’ve had a few words with Valentino [Rossi]. I’ve met Max, and spoke to a lot of drivers that came up with us through the junior formulas. It’s been really exciting.”

While not there to cheer on Verstappen in particular, he did explain why he headed down to the Dutchman’s team garage.

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Asked if he was supporting Verstappen, Anthony replied: “I’m supporting everybody, to be quite honest.

“But I will be looking out for Max because he’s starting, I think, somewhere down the back, and I think it’s going to be an interesting race.”

Put to him that Verstappen’s team was mid-pack in the 61-car field rather than at the back, Hamilton smiled and added: “He’s in mid-pack. Alright, okay.

“He said to me he’s got a big job ahead of him, so I’m looking forward to it anyway.”

Verstappen will return to F1 duties next week at the United States Grand Prix. After back-to-back wins in Malaysia and Singapore, he is up to fourth in the Drivers’ standings, only eight points behind Lewis Hamilton.

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