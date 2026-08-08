Aston Martin reveals exclusive whisky inspired by Adrian Newey

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Aston Martin has teamed up with Glenfiddich to launch two limited edition whiskies for fans to enjoy during the summer break.

The team has not enjoyed the best season on the track but the commercial deals are still rolling in off it. With a lull in racing action the teams are focusing on new product lines, with Ferrari opening pre orders for their Lego helmet replicas and Red Bull releasing the famous Orange Lion helmet range for fans.

Grab yourself some Adrian Newey-inspired Aston Martin whisky

The latest tie-in with one of the world’s biggest Scotch producers is an exciting one for whisky and F1 fans.

The Glenfiddich & Aston Martin Formula One Team Limited Edition release comes in 16- and 19-year-old versions and is inspired by the design excellence of Aston Martin’s Managing Technical Partner, Adrian Newey.

Bottled in Aston Martin-themed colours, the whiskies are on sale for fans here priced at £73.25 for the 16-year whisky and £139 for the 19-year-old whisky.

Glenfiddich used first-fill bourbon barrels, Port pipes, Oloroso sherry casks, wine casks and a final touch of Fino sherry butts to create the Aston Martin whisky and the brand has explained where the idea for a Formula One crossover was created.

Brian Kinsman, Glenfiddich Malt Master, said: “What I find most compelling about Adrian’s work is that the defining performance often comes from what you cannot immediately see. That is something I recognise in whisky-making. The character of a single malt is shaped by countless precise decisions over time – cask selection, balance, maturation, timing – each one subtle on its own, but transformative when brought together.”

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Glenfiddich & Aston Martin Formula One Team 16-Year-Old Limited-Edition Release No.2

Nose: rich stewed fruits with a beautiful array of floral top notes. Hints of marzipan and polished leather. A drop of water accentuates the fresh, ripe fruits.

Taste: mellow and silky smooth with a creamy, buttery toffee sweetness. Caramelised cane sugar with a lovely counterbalance of dry oak tannin.

Finish: long lasting oaky sweetness.

ABV: 43%

Glenfiddich & Aston Martin Formula One Team 19-Year-Old Limited-Edition Release No.2

Nose: vibrant vanilla, crystallised ginger and old-fashioned boiled sweets. Candied orange and lemon peel with warm oak spice.

Taste: zesty with a sherbet zing. Wonderfully waxy mouthfeel with an indulgent texture and baked apple and cinnamon notes.

Finish: lingering, sweet and unctuous.

ABV: 43%

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