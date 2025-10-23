Minor Aston Martin cost cap breach revealed as rival faces ‘substantial’ infraction

Aston Martin has accepted a minor procedural breach of Formula 1’s financial regulations relating to last year’s cost cap amid allegations of a ‘substantial’ breach for one of its rivals.

It’s understood Aston Martin is one of two teams that caught the eye of the governing body as it works to sign off on last year’s accounts, a process that has been delayed and remains ongoing.

F1 team caught in alleged ‘substantial’ cost cap breach

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

PlanetF1.com understands Aston Martin’s breach was a matter of administration and a result of extenuating circumstances.

However, as it was not in full compliance with the regulations, it is still considered a breach, though there is no fine or penalty associated with it.

More notable are allegations of a ‘substantial’ breach for one of its rivals, with multiple sources suggesting to PlanetF1.com that one team exceeded last year’s cap.

The base level cap was set at $135million last year, though adjusted for inflation and other elements meant it was closer to $165million.

Spending beyond that limit is a significant matter, as Red Bull experienced when it exceeded the cost cap in 2021.

Then, the Milton Keynes squad exceeded the limit by 1.6 per cent, for which it was fined $7million and handed a 10 per cent reduction in wind tunnel and CFD time.

While a financial penalty will be less than welcome for any operation, the impact of a reduction in permissible development time could have a more significant impact.

Given the nature of the rule changes for next year, it’s expected that early development under the new regulations will carry greater significance.

Any reduction in the available opportunities to make that progress could therefore have a more dramatic effect than it might otherwise have had.

Rumours of the alleged breach began to surface over the United States Grand Prix weekend, but gained no traction outside of the F1 paddock.

However, they’ve failed to diminish in the days since and whispers continue to swirl.

That is fuelled by a delay in the cost cap certification process. Typically, it is resolved in September, though that blew out to October when Red Bull was found in breach.

“The FIA’s Cost Cap Administration is in the process of finalising the review of the 2024 submissions from Teams and Power Unit Manufacturers, the result of which is expected to be communicated shortly,” the FIA said in a statement issued to PlanetF1.com.

“The FIA does not comment on individual submissions made by specific Teams and/or Power Unit Manufacturers and, as per established practice, the results of the review will be made public once assessment of all submissions are completed and finalised.”

Sources have told PlanetF1.com that the team in question is challenging the breach.

However, the team at the heart of the allegations highlighted to PlanetF1.com that there is a defined process which must be followed for any breach (potential or actual), which is not taking place.

It has also been pointed out that, as the Cost Cap Adjudication panel operates confidentially, it’s possible there are processes ongoing that the team is not privy to.

In the case of a breach, teams enter an Accepted Breach Agreement. Several teams have told PlanetF1.com that they believe themselves to be in compliance with the cost cap regulations and are not in an ABA process. Others noted that the process has not been formally concluded by the FIA, which will make public the result in due course.

