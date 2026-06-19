Friday’s fast-paced F1 news includes an update on Max Verstappen’s situation at Red Bull as Aston Martin confirms its plans for next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

With Mercedes dropping its Monaco Grand Prix appeal and Sky F1 pundit Jacques Villeneuve responding to Lewis Hamilton, here’s today’s roundup…

Max Verstappen yet to commit to Red Bull for F1 2027 season

Max Verstappen failed to commit his future to Red Bull in a meeting with the company’s senior figures ahead of the Barcelona Grand Prix, PlanetF1.com has learned.

Verstappen is officially under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, but his deal is believed to contain a clause that would allow him to leave if he is lower than second in the drivers’ championship at the time of the summer break.

The four-time world champion currently sits seventh with just four races remaining before the August shutdown.

Read more: Max Verstappen leaves Red Bull waiting after crucial future talks

PF1 verdict: Predicting Max Verstappen’s future

Max Verstappen trails Lewis Hamilton, the driver currently sitting second, by 60 points ahead of the summer break.

With his escape clause set to become a factor in silly season, the Red Bull driver will likely have a big decision to make on his F1 future over the coming weeks.

Our writers have predicted where Verstappen will start the 2027 season.

Read more: PF1 verdict: Where will Max Verstappen be in 2027?

Why Mercedes abandoned Monaco Grand Prix challenge

Mercedes has announced that it has dropped its right of review petition over George Russell’s penalties at the Monaco Grand Prix.

PlanetF1.com revealed last weekend that Mercedes had submitted an appeal after Alpine was successful in its bid to overturn Pierre Gasly’s two five-second penalties.

Alpine’s successful review has left a sour taste among rival teams and drivers, who served penalties for identical transgressions during the race.

Read more: Why did Mercedes walk away from its George Russell Monaco appeal?

Aston Martin: Jak Crawford to drive Lance Stroll’s car in Austrian GP FP1

Aston Martin third driver Jak Crawford will deputise for Lance Stroll in FP1 at next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, the team has announced.

Under F1’s rules, teams are required to field rookie drivers – classed as drivers who have started no more than two grands prix – in four FP1 sessions per season.

Crawford, who previously drove Fernando Alonso’s AMR26 at the Japanese Grand Prix in March, will stand in for Stroll in opening practice at the Red Bull Ring.

Read more: Lance Stroll to miss Austrian Grand Prix FP1 as Aston Martin junior steps in

Jacques Villeneuve responds to ‘stupid’ Lewis Hamilton comment

Sky F1 pundit and 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has criticised Lewis Hamilton for making “a stupid comment” at last month’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton quipped in Montreal last month that Villeneuve’s late father Gilles, the former Ferrari driver, “was obviously far better than his son.”

Villeneuve responded after Hamilton claimed his first victory for Ferrari in Barcelona last weekend.

Read more: ‘Why would he say that?’ – Sky F1 pundit responds to ‘stupid’ Lewis Hamilton comment