Retiring from the Italian Grand Prix as he fought for seventh place, Aston Martin has revealed a spray of gravel on the opening lap “compromised” Fernando Alonso’s suspension and ultimately led to his retirement.

Qualifying eighth at the Monza circuit, Alonso’s hopes of bringing home a solid points finish were undone on lap 25 when he suffered a sudden suspension failure.

Fernando Alonso lamented: Always these things happen when we have a scoring race

The Spaniard’s front suspension failed as he ran over the kerbs on the exit of the Ascari chicane, the driver bemoaning “suspension failure, this is unbelievable” as he limped back to the pits to retire his A525.

“The suspension seems to have broken and we had to retire,” Alonso explained to DAZN.

“It’s a kerb we had been using all weekend and that cars are still using in the race, so we’ll have to analyse what happened.”

Aston Martin has revealed an unexpected cause, damage from gravel.

Squabbling for position off the line at the Monza circuit, McLaren’s Lando Norris was squeezed to the right of the track and put wheels on the grass and in the gravel.

Although Alonso was four cars behind him in the running order, the Spaniard was in the direct line of the debris and got a car full of it.

That, Aston Martin said, compromised the double World Champion’s suspension and led to his retire on lap 25.

“The team can confirm some gravel hit Fernando’s car in the first lap of the race in multiple areas, including his suspension, which compromised it,” Aston Martin said.

“The team were unaware of the damage sustained. Low-level, continuous loading caused the eventual failure of the part.”

Alonso was left counting the cost of his retirement.

“Always these things happen when we have a scoring race,” he told PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher and other publications at Monza.

“We had some races that we were dead last and nothing happened, like a Spa that we are running one lap behind the leaders, but yeah.

“Monaco, I think I was P6 and retired with an engine problem. Today was P7, retired with a suspension problem. So, yeah, there are dozens points that the luck probably was not with us.

“It’s frustrating that I should have maybe 20, 3 points more than what I have. It’s not done to me, but it is the way it is.”

Aston Martin is sixth in the Constructors’ Championship on 62 points, one point ahead of Racing Bulls, while Alonso is 12th on the Drivers’ log, one position and two points behind his teammate Lance Stroll.

