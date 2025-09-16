Adopting Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix as Ferrari’s Tifosi celebrated his grand prix win, could Formula 1 see Max Verstappen racing in red before the four-time World Champion calls time on his Formula 1 career?

Those in the paddock are divided.

Has Max Verstappen been adopted by Tifosi?

In the midst of a season in which Ferrari has yet to secure a grand prix win, cheers rang out for reigning F1 World Champion Verstappen when he beat the McLaren teammates to the victory at the Italian Grand Prix.

“I love the fact that Tifosi, in light of the fact that neither Charles nor Lewis could get on the podium, decided Max Verstappen was the one they wanted to adopt,” said Sky pundit David Croft.

“During Dutch and Austrian National Anthem, we also had the unofficial Max Verstappen anthem. [Singing] Da, da, da Max Verstappen. I could definitely hear that over the Austrian tunes.”

Celebrated by the Tifosi at a time when his father Jos Verstappen revealed “Ferrari” was part of the conversation when discussing Verstappen‘s F1 future, it begs the question, could the 27-year-old one day race in red?

Ralf Schumacher says yes.

“What I found so fascinating was that before the [Monza] race, Verstappen’s father had already made some comments about Ferrari. And then, after the victory, on television, the whole crowd was already cheering for Max Verstappen and shouting Max Verstappen’s name,” Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

“So, I somehow have the feeling that the Italians can already imagine that the fastest man on the track at the moment will soon be driving a Ferrari.

“Of course, Papa Verstappen knows full well that this is suddenly an issue for him too, and I have to be honest and say that I don’t know how you felt, but when I see Fred Vasseur as a person today and also what Ferrari embodies there, Max in his current situation with his family, two children, somehow I have the feeling that they could be a great fit.”

The magic that is Max Verstappen:

However, not everyone agrees.

So much so that former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone believes moving to Ferrari would spell the end of Verstappen’s Formula 1 career.

Ferrari has not won a World title since Kimi Raikkonen’s 2007 success despite fielding the likes of Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc and today Lewis Hamilton.

“If he goes to Ferrari,” declared Ecclestone to sport.de, “that would be the end of his career. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen.”

The question of Verstappen to Ferrari was put to former Ferrari team principal Binotto.

The Italian, who is now in charge of Audi, replaced Maurizio Arrivabene as Ferrari team boss in 2019 but failing to win the title with Vettel or Leclerc stepped down at the end of the 2022 season.

Asked for his top three drivers in F1, the Italian conceded there is actually only one.

“There is a top driver: Max,” he told Il Giornale. “He makes the difference.”

Asked if the Dutchman would ever race for Ferrari, Binotto cryptically replied: “It’s every driver’s dream.”

However, when it comes to Verstappen it is fair to say that he different to many drivers.

In his case, he has just one goal, and that’s to win, no matter the team.

Asked about Jos’ comment that “we also talk about Ferrari”, he told Motorsport.com: “Is there a chance? Yes, there are a lot of chances in life for any kind of decision.

“Of course, at the moment that is not on the horizon, but who knows? I don’t even know how long I’m driving in Formula 1, so there are still a lot of unknowns for me.

“It’s always very difficult to know what is going to happen.”

He added: “I think Ferrari is a massive brand.

“All the drivers, they see and they picture themselves there: ‘I would like to drive for Ferrari.’

“But I think that’s also where the mistake comes, just to drive for Ferrari.

“If I would ever want to go there, I don’t go there just to drive for Ferrari, I go there because I see the opportunity to win.

“And if you win with Ferrari, that’s even better.

“And that’s I think where you shouldn’t let yourself get guided just because of the emotions and passion of a brand.

“You need to go there because you feel that is the right place to go.”

Verstappen will remain with Red Bull for the F1 2026 season, but Helmut Marko has admitted 2027 is undecided as the reigning World Champion has clauses in place that would allow him to break his contract if so desired.

