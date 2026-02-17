Albert Park will not host MotoGP racing despite efforts from Dorna to relocate the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

The Victoria State Government, which ultimately owns the promoter behind both the MotoGP and Formula 1 events, has insisted the event remains at Phillip Island.

Phillip Island to remain Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix home

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google for news you can trust.

Attempts had been made to move the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix from its Phillip Island home to Albert Park, a venue in the heart of Melbourne and little more than a stone’s throw from the CBD.

By contrast, Phillip Island sits in the bay to the south of Melbourne, approximately two hours’ drive from the Victorian capital.

While a popular event, the remote location made logistics more difficult, and limited attendance – especially with limited accommodation on the island itself.

The event is a key economic driver for the region, a point made by the government in a statement declaring it would not entertain moving the event to Albert Park.

However, that stance has come at a cost.

“The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix is synonymous with Phillip Island and Victoria is proud to support it,” a statement from the Victorian State Government announced..

“Today the Allan Labor Government ruled out a request from Dorna Sports to move the event from Phillip Island to Albert Park.

“As regional Australia’s biggest international sporting event, the Motorcycle GP brings tens of thousands of visitors to Phillip Island every year. It’s good for tourism, good for local businesses, and good for jobs.

“Victoria agreed to contribute additional funding to help Dorna Sports create a bigger, better event beyond 2026 but only on the condition that the event remains at Phillip Island.

“Phillip Island is the home of MotoGP. It has held the event 29 times. It is an iconic circuit with a magnificent history.”

A key complication to and such move, aside from an appetite to facilitate it, the the legislation governing the use of Albert Park itself.

Tight time constraints are in place surrounding when organisers can take control of the park and would need to be changed through government before a venue switch could take place.

The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix and the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix are both promoted by the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, which itself is funded by the Victorian State Government.

Albert Park has undergone significant upgrades in recent years, with the circuit reprofiled in the wake of the 2021 abandonment.

There are also plans in place to upgrade the pit building, with early ground works having already taken place ahead of the existing structure being demolished following this year’s race.

For 2027, a temporary structure will be used ahead of construction of an all-new pit building completing in time for the F1 2028 event.

Australia has a contract in place to host F1 until 2036, while the MotoGP contract is due to expire after this year’s race.

However, the willingness of the state government to increase its contribution to maintain the event at Phillip Island however suggests that an extension is on the cards.

Phillip Island is claimed by some as the birthplace of the Australian Grand Prix, which first hosted car racing in 1928 – though the Australian Grand Prix can trace its roots back a year prior.

Albert Park has hosted the Formula 1 world championship since 1996, though briefly hosted motorsport through the 1950s around a remarkably similar version of the current circuit – albeit racing in the opposite direction.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Pirelli to stage Bahrain wet tyre test amid F1 2026 changes