The FIA has officially declared a heat hazard for the Austrian Grand Prix, with temperatures set to soar into the mid to high-30s°C throughout the three days.

A heat wave has engulfed Europe, leading to several countries recording the highest June temperatures on record on Wednesday. And it shows little sign of abating.

FIA heat hazard declared for Austrian Grand Prix

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A high of 34°C is forecast for Saturday, while Sunday is set to reach 38°C, which will push the track temperature into the 50s.

It has led to the FIA declaring a heat hazard for the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

“In accordance with Article B1.5.10 of the FIA F1 Regulations, having received a forecast from the Official Weather Service predicting that the Heat Index will be greater than 31.0 °C at some time during the Race at this Competition, a Heat Hazard is declared,” read the statement from motorsport’s governing body.

Formula 1 introduced a heat hazard regulation in 2025 in response to the scorching temperatures at the 2023 Qatar GP, where several drivers required medical attention after suffering heat exhaustion.

A heat hazard, which can be declared if temperatures rise above 31°C, signals that the conditions are not just uncomfortable for the drivers, but potentially harmful.

Once a heat hazard is declared, regulations come into play, requiring teams to equip cars with advanced driver cooling systems and increasing the minimum car weight to accommodate this additional equipment.

Max Verstappen supports optional cooling vests after heat hazard declaration

Drivers still have the choice, however, of whether or not to wear a cooling vest. Should they opt out, the car is then fitted with extra ballast to ensure weight parity, and that drivers are not penalised for wearing the vests.

“Any driver may elect not to wear any items of personal equipment that form part of the Driver Cooling System,” reads Article 26.19 of the FIA F1 Sporting Regulations. “In such circumstance, all other components, including any cooling medium, of the Driver Cooling System must be fitted.

“In addition, the difference in mass between the driver’s personal equipment normally used and any items of a driver’s personal equipment that form part of the system must be compensated by the fitting of 0.5kg of ballast in the cockpit.”

Last season the FIA declared a heat hazard at the Singapore and Austin races, but not all the drivers wore the vests with Max Verstappen supporting the FIA’s decision to leave that up to the individual drivers.

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“I just think it should be an option – that you can choose for yourself whether you want to wear it or not,” said the Red Bull driver.

“It’s a bit ridiculous to be honest. In the end, it’s about your own safety and how you feel about it.

“I don’t think they should make that mandatory at all.”

Europe is in the midst of a heatwave with scorching temperatures caused by a ‘heat dome’. That is a weather phenomenon where the atmosphere traps hot air as if capped by a lid, offering no relief from the heat.

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