Lando Norris set the pace in the final practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix where he was over two-tenths up on second-placed Max Verstappen.

Oscar Piastri was third ahead of Lewis Hamilton, while Franco Colapinto is off to see the stewards in the latest yellow flag infringement.

Lando Norris topped the timesheet in FP3 in Baku

Gusts of up to 25kph greeted the drivers at the start of FP3, however, none of them were keen to be the first on the track.

Three drivers, including Isack Hadjar, went out five minutes into the hour-long session with the Racing Bulls driver reporting: “The wind is pushing me a lot to the right on the straight.” They each completed a single lap and returned to their respective garages.

Oliver Bearman clocked the first lap time 10 minutes in, a 1:47.333. “It’s challenging with this wind,” he told Haas.

Lando Norris went P2, a tenth down on his compatriot. Norris’ feedback was more worrying, saying his car felt “worse” with every corner. His teammate Oscar Piastri went P1 soon after.

F1 2025: The season’s winners and losers

👉 The results of the F1 2025 championship

👉 The updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings

With just Max Verstappen and George Russell still to set times, Norris went P1 with a 1:43.640, putting him half a second up on Kimi Antonelli with Liam Lawson a further two-tenths down.

Charles Leclerc, on a flyer in the first two sectors, went horribly wide, costing him time while Lewis Hamilton found himself needing to use one of the escape roads. Handbrake turn!

Pierre Gasly “hit the wall, inside Turn 6”, Oscar Piastri complained about traffic, Gabriel Bortoleto had an off at Turn 3 and Leclerc went quickest with a 1:42.354.

Verstappen took over at the top with a 1:41.727, as Liam Lawson went around in a 360′ and Leclerc asked Ferrari to check his suspension after clipping the wall.

Heading into the final 10 minutes, Norris overhauled Verstappen by half a second. Alex Albon complained that the “wind is picking up a lot” as he went off at Turn 4.

Verstappen upped his pace but remained second by Norris, two-tenths down, with Piastri also going quicker but not enough to challenge his teammate as he went P3 ahead of Antonelli, Albon and Russell.

Hamilton put in a late charge to go third, 0.276s down. His former teammate Russell wasn’t as happy with his performance as he reported that he was locking up everywhere.

The session ended with Norris quickest of all by 0.222s ahead of Verstappen with Piastri third ahead of Hamilton. Franco Colapinto was noted for a yellow flag infringement.

Azerbaijan GP FP3 Times

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:41.223

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.222

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.254

4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.276

5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.653

6 George Russell Mercedes +0.741

7 Alexander Albon Williams +0.760

8 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +0.762

9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.923

10 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.986

11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.044

12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +1.205

13 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.263

14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.368

15 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.566

16 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +1.617

17 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +1.645

18 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.837

19 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.099

20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.127

Read next: Exclusive: Laura Villars reveals motivation behind FIA presidential campaign