Fernando Alonso’s illustrious Formula 1 career is unquestionably in its twilight years with the Spaniard offering a hint at exactly when he might finally call time.

On the precipice of a significant rule change for next season, Alonso has suggested the F1 2026 season is likely to be his last at the pinnacle of the sport.

F1 2026 likely Fernando Alonso’s final season

Alonso is the most experienced driver in the sport’s history, having made his F1 debut with Minardi in 2001.

A two-time world champion, the 44-year-old has amassed 32 race wins and 106 podiums from 421 grands prix. He’s also a World Endurance Champion, taking the title with Toyota in 2018-19.

He joined Aston Martin in F1 2023 after Sebastian Vettel retired from the sport, and immediately enjoyed a string of three podium places – with another five to come as the year wore on.

It’s been tougher going since then, however the Silverstone-based operation has invested significantly off-track both in personnel and facilities.

Legendary designer Adrian Newey is now a part-owner of the team and is overseeing its F1 2026 car.

Significant aerodynamic and power unit regulation changes make the coming season a step into the unknown. It has made Aston Martin a dark horse given its recent investment and hires.

For Alonso, it also marks the final opportunity to add to his already impressive career record.

“I know it’s my last chance,” he told AS.

“I saw the other rule changes simply as a change, hoping that it would go well and my team would get the rules right and have a fast car.

“But this is different, because it is the last change in regulations that I am going to experience and it is the last opportunity to try to win another grand prix, enjoy good things, get on the podium and fight for a championship.

“There are high hopes for the change of 2026. Although it is neither more nor less strong than other previous rule changes, for me emotionally it is a very important change.”

Set to turn 45 next June, Alonso acknowledges that his time is nearly up. A good performance next year, he suggests, would signal his exit.

“It depends on the feeling I have next year, how I feel physically and mentally,” he said of whether next season is his F1 swansong.

“But I do not know. Now I don’t have a clear idea. If the car went well, there’s a good chance it will be my last year.

“I know I have a better chance of doing well in 2027 or 2028, when there is stability in the human group we have now with Adrian Newey and the others,” he added.

“The first year they may do things well, but for the second or third they are guaranteed to do things well. But I have to see it with myself.

“If the car goes bad, there is a chance that it will continue for another year to end up with a good taste in your mouth. If the car went well, 2026 will likely be my last year.”

More on Fernando Alonso

👉 How Fernando Alonso views his luck as unwanted F1 stat ‘doesn’t sound right’

👉 Fernando Alonso reveals what he ‘never saw before’ in F1 from Adrian Newey

Exactly who might replace Alonso when he makes the inevitable decision is unclear.

Max Verstappen as been touted as a possibility in a move that would rekindle his relationship with both Newey and Honda.

The Dutchman was at the centre of speculation surrounding a possible move to Mercedes for F1 2025 before confirming he’d remain with Red Bull for the coming campaign.

Beyond that, there is no certainty. Though he has a contract that theoretically locks him away until 2028 with Red Bull, clauses exist such that, in the right circumstances, he could be free to leave the organisation.

The probability of him joining Aston Martin however is far from assured. In the first instance it must produce a car he deems worthy, and there is the small matter of the irrepressible Alonso actually retiring.

Next story: Lewis Hamilton ‘got rid of all my cars’ as F1 icon invests in new passion