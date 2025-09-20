Lewis Hamilton ‘got rid of all my cars’ as F1 icon invests in new passion

Lewis Hamilton has purged his impressive £13 million car collection — including a Mercedes AMG-One that he helped design — in order to finance his new hobby: Art collecting.

Any future cars he might buy, Hamilton told media ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, would also be considered art pieces; he paid special mention to the Ferrari F40 as filling that criteria.

Lewis Hamilton sells off impressive £13m car collection

As with most prestigious racing drivers, seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has been amassing a collection of high-quality and ultra-rare cars for years — since he first made his F1 debut back in 2007.

His private garage has gained notoriety thanks to Hamilton’s discerning taste, and his collection was long littered with classics: A Pagani Zonda 760 LH, the ultra-rare Mercedes-AMG One (a plug-in hybrid that Hamilton himself offered feedback in developing), and classics like a 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.

But Lewis Hamilton is not the same man he was when joining Formula 1, and he recently revealed to media ahead of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix that he’s sold off his prodigious collection for £13 million!

More of Lewis Hamilton on PlanetF1.com:

👉 Lewis Hamilton net worth: Where does he rank amongst the world’s 50 highest-paid athletes?

👉 10 biggest sports deals in history: Where does Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari salary rank?

“I don’t have any cars anymore,” the Ferrari driver stated.

“I don’t have any cars, so I got rid of all my cars. I’m more into art nowadays.”

However, he hasn’t ruled out a future in automotive collection; he’d just prefer that those machines carry their own inherent artistic quality.

“If I was going to get a car, it would be the [Ferrari] F40 — but that’s a nice piece of art,” he admitted.

Hamilton’s interest in art is nothing new; earlier this season, he collaborated Hajime Sorayama in designing a limited-edition merchandise collection for the Japanese Grand Prix following a previous collaboration in which they designed a helmet together.

Hamilton has also been closely involved with Takashi Murakami, releasing several merchandise collections together under his +44 brand.

The decision to sell his cars also follows Hamilton’s longtime environmental advocacy which has seen him adopt a vegan diet and encourage his race teams to strive for carbon neutrality.

Read next: Lewis Hamilton: The new superstar that Formula 1 was looking for