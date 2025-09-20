Nico Hulkenberg heads into qualifying in Baku under a cloud, as he’s been summoned before the stewards for an alleged yellow flag infringement.

The Sauber driver will visit the stewards after the qualifying session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, having been summoned for an alleged breach of the rules during third practice.

Nico Hulkenberg summoned in Azerbaijan

Hulkenberg will visit the stewards at 1740 local time in Baku, shortly after the end of the qualifying session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The German, together with a Sauber representative, has been called to the FIA stewards on the grounds of an alleged breach of Appendix H, Article 2.5.5 b) of the International Sporting Code.

This pertains to an incident in which he is alleged to have overtaken under yellow flag conditions at 13:33.

This came three minutes after the scheduled conclusion of the third practice session.

Hulkenberg finished in 12th place in the session, meaning a potential grid penalty imposed could be costly for any chance of points this weekend should he be found guilty.

This story will be updated.

