Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone believes that Max Verstappen should compete for a Formula 1 team “where he’s happy.”

Ecclestone hopes that will see Verstappen remain with Red Bull, as the rumour mill continues to hint at a potential exit for Mercedes.

Max Verstappen told to drive ‘where he’s happy’

Verstappen has catapulted himself to Formula 1 icon status as a Red Bull driver, winning on debut with the team at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix and going on to win four Drivers’ titles in a row between 2021-24.

However, recent times have proven more challenging. He was able to bring home the fourth title in 2024 despite his and Red Bull’s dominance fading, but with just two wins scored in F1 2025, his title hopes are already hanging by a thread, the gap to leader Oscar Piastri 69 points.

As such, speculation surrounding questioning Verstappen’s long-term future at Red Bull has resurfaced. That was sparked by Mercedes driver George Russell – yet to receive a new contract – admitting there were “ongoing” talks between Mercedes and Verstappen, which has not been denied by Verstappen or Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

The fact that Verstappen has been able to keep the McLaren duo of Piastri and Lando Norris honest this season is testament to his immense talents, which Ecclestone believes the 27-year-old could deploy effectively wherever he was.

But, he issued some important advice for Verstappen when the topic of his future was brought up in a Sky F1 interview.

“I think he should be where he’s happy,” said Ecclestone.

“And wherever it’s going to be, as long as he’s happy, he’ll still be able to perform the way he’s performing now, because he’s not a guy that messes around, is he? I mean, very straightforward on what he says and what he does.”

With that in mind, Ecclestone wants to see Verstappen continue his Red Bull story.

“I’d like to see him stay where he is,” he confirmed.

Verstappen’s future at Red Bull further became a talking point after Red Bull suddenly announced the immediate release of team principal Christian Horner, who had been at the helm since Red Bull Racing joined the grid in 2005.

Gerhard Berger – a 10-time grand prix winner and a former shareholder in Red Bull junior team Toro Rosso – suspects that was a move designed to keep Verstappen at Red Bull.

While Horner’s relationship with Max has appeared stable from the outside, Horner has clashed regularly with Max’s father Jos over the last 18 months.

“As we know, the Verstappens and Horner were not the best of friends,” Berger told Krone Zeitung. “I do think Max will stay at Red Bull.

“You could see it was going this way at Red Bull Racing. If Horner was really surprised, that’s a bad sign, because even as an outsider you could have guessed it.

“It’s much more about stabilising the whole team at the moment and getting Max Verstappen back into it properly.

“Red Bull Racing is currently in a downward spiral. Now the goal should be to rebuild the team properly.”

Red Bull sits fourth in the current Constructors’ Championship standings, 288 points behind runaway leaders McLaren.

