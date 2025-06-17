Carlos Sainz gave “pure F1 fans” a heads up as he attended the premiere of ‘F1 The Movie’, as it is after all, a “Hollywood film”.

Formula 1 was out in force as ‘F1 The Movie’ took to the red carpet in New York on Monday night for the premiere of the Brad Pitt movie.

Brad Pitt F1 movie premieres in New York

Although many of the drivers, in fact all but Max Verstappen, had already seen the action-packed movie in a special F1-only event screened ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, Monday marked the worldwide premiere of the film.

The majority of the F1 drivers, as well as team bosses, were present with one notable exception.

Verstappen having told Formule1.nl: “I’m going home to my daughter.

“Whether I will watch that film at a later time? Maybe yes.

“If it suits me or if someone else wants to see it, then I’m fine with it. And maybe I will be positively surprised.

“I also sincerely hope that it is a good and successful film and that it has a positive effect on Formula 1. You just shouldn’t force me to go somewhere, because that’s not quite how it should be.”

But as a pure F1 fan, in fact as an F1 driver, Sainz reckons a pinch of salt may be required.

Sharing his thoughts on the red carpet, the Williams driver said: “There’s something for everyone for sure.

“I’ll just say for the pure F1 fans, be open-minded to Hollywood films.

“For all the new fans, that’s our sport.”

On other fronts at the premiere, there was love, and suit adjustments, between Sainz and his former Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc as well as handshakes from Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

The latter played a huge role in the movie as he was the guide for authenticity as a producer and consultant.

Supporting director Joseph Kosinski with a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, composer extraordinaire Zimmer composed the original score the film.

“Being a European, I was probably more familiar as it was part of our culture,” he said.

“And then, a few years, I met LH and we started talking. And when this movie came about, I was really starting to talk to Hamilton so, you know, I think in a funny sort of what so much of the inspiration and what I was going came from Lewis.

“I just want to give a credit, it was like he was always sitting beside me when I was writing.”

Meanwhile, lead actor Brad Pitt, playing the part of Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but had a horrible crash that forced him to retire, before being enticed back to the sport as Joshua Pearce’s mentor, was full of compliments for George Russell.

Not just his latest Canadian Grand Prix win, but their matching shirts too.

“What a weekend dude, great drive,” said Pitt. “Dude it was so fun, so fun to watch.”

As Russell pointed out their matching salmon shirts, Pitt replied, “you texted”.

