Needing only a top-three result in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Lando Norris to secure a maiden World title, Carlos Sainz concedes it won’t be easy for his former teammate, “even if you drive a McLaren”.

But, if anyone can do it, it is Norris, added the ex-McLaren driver.

Carlos Sainz: I wish them the best but…

Norris heads into Sunday’s title-decider heading a three-way fight for the Drivers’ Championship title.

The Briton sits 12 points clear of reigning World Champion Max Verstappen, with Oscar Piastri also in the hunt, a further four points back.

It means all Norris requires is a top-three result and the championship is his, no matter where Verstappen and Piastri finish.

But it is easier said than done.

More on the F1 2025 title race

👉 How Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri can seal the F1 2025 title

👉 F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

In the nine races since Formula 1 returned from its summer break, Norris has five podium results with one retirement, one disqualification and two races in the points but off the podium.

While he’s been in good form recently, Sainz admits it is by no means a done deal.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other accredited media in Abu Dhabi, Sainz was asked for his thoughts on the title-decider.

“I do have an interest, obviously, and I will be following very closely,” he said.

“I think everyone knows how well I get on with Lando, and obviously I wish Lando the best possible outcome. In that sense, I also have a lot of respect for Max and Oscar, and I wish them the best.

“But I think Abu Dhabi is a Lando track. I think he’s not lucky, but I think it is good for him that I think the finale is in Abu Dhabi, though, which is from my experience being his teammate here is one of his best tracks… The win he took last year in front of me still hurts.

“He dominated last year race in front of me, and I knew it’s a Lando track and it’s a McLaren track, so I think he plays with that advantage.

“Still going into it last weekend, having to finish on the podium is never easy, even if you drive a McLaren.

“And I think he needs to execute a perfect weekend, and I believe given how well he’s responded under pressure recently, I think he can do it.”

Sainz was Norris’ first teammate in Formula 1 when the now 26-year-old made his debut with McLaren in 2019.

They spent two seasons together before Sainz moved on to Ferrari, forming a close bond based on racing and golf, leading to the pair being labelled ‘Carlando’ on social media.

Sainz says his former teammate always had pace, but is now a more all-round driver.

“I think at the time, obviously, what I saw immediately from Lando was unbelievable skill to drive the car at the limit and put together really good qualifying laps,” he said.

“Again, I’ve been teammates with Charles [Leclerc], with Max, Lando, been teammates with all the top guys, I think, in the grid by now.

“I can tell Lando has nothing left in his tank in terms of speed; I think speed is as quick as anyone, and quicker even than anyone on his good day.

“I think what he’s developed the most is that consistency you see through the year; being strong in tracks that maybe he wasn’t that strong in his first couple of years, versus me. And now, when I look at his driving and how strong he is everywhere, he’s developed that skill that comes with more experience, which is to be quick in every circumstance, in every track.

“Now he’s a more of an all-rounder, for sure, than what he was in the first few years, but I don’t think he’s any quicker than those two years.

“When you arrive in Formula 1, you’re as quick as you can get, and then it’s all about developing the skills of how to be quick in every type of corner or in every type of track.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

Read next: Hamilton v Rosberg Abu Dhabi? McLaren warned of a repeat with Piastri and Norris