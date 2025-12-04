Red Bull drops iconic Christian Horner tradition as Marko ‘talk’ emerges

Christian Horner’s traditionally welcomed new Red Bull F1 driver signings with the immortal phrase: “Welcome to Red Bull Racing.”

However, new F1 2026 Isack Hadjar has revealed that he learned of his promotion to the senior team via “a talk” with Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko – with “no very cool phone call” involved.

‘Welcome to Red Bull Racing’ – Christian Horner tradition dropped after F1 2025 exit

Horner left Red Bull after more than 20 years in the aftermath of the British Grand Prix in July, with Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies installed as his successor as team principal and chief executive of Red Bull Racing.

Horner led Red Bull to six constructors’ championships and eight drivers’ titles – split evenly between Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen – following his appointment in 2005.

Red Bull confirmed its driver roster for the F1 2026 season earlier this week, with Hadjar promoted to the senior squad as Verstappen’s new teammate after an impressive debut season with Racing Bulls in 2025.

What next for Christian Horner?

👉 What next for Christian Horner? Ranking every F1 team in order of likelihood

👉 Is Christian Horner the final piece in Adrian Newey’s Aston Martin masterplan?

Liam Lawson will partner rookie Arvid Lindblad at Racing Bulls, with Yuki Tsunoda remaining in place as Red Bull’s test and reserve driver despite losing his race seat.

Horner, the charismatic former team principal, would use the phrase, “Welcome to Red Bull Racing”, when drivers were signed to the Milton Keynes team.

Liam Lawson, Hadjar’s current teammate, spoke excitedly when describing the moment Horner used the “classic one liner” to inform him of his promotion to Red Bull Racing at the end of last year.

With Horner since departing the team, however, Hadjar has revealed ahead of this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that there was “no very cool phone call” for him, with the French-Algerian informed by Marko last week.

Asked what his move to Red Bull means to him, Hadjar told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “It’s a very good moment in my career, that’s for sure.

“For all the hard work through the years being rewarded now. Obviously, it’s just the beginning of a new journey, but I’m very excited and stepping into a new era of Formula 1 as well. I think it’s a very good timing.”

Asked about how he found out about his move to Red Bull, and who informed him of the news, he explained: “There was no very cool phone call where I pick up the phone and it’s like: ‘Yeah, you’re a Red Bull Racing driver.’ It’s not really how it worked.

“It was just a talk with Helmut I had. He made me understand I was driving for Red Bull and I had to deliver. That’s it.”

Asked when exactly he found out, he replied: “I can’t tell you, but let’s say I found out very late. Let’s say Qatar race week.”

Put to him that some Racing Bulls engineers believe that he is the driver most similar to Verstappen within the current Red Bull stable, Hadjar denied that he is “trying to copy” the four-time world champion.

However, he acknowledged the pair have “some things in common” with the new regulations for F1 2026 – which will see the sport embrace all-new chassis and engines – making the timing of his move “ideal.”

Hadjar said: “If that’s the lineup for next year, then I think they chose it because it makes sense.

“And, of course, because it’s a new regulation, the timing is just very ideal for me.

“And then in terms of styles, I think obviously Max is very unique – he has a very unique style – and I would say myself as well.

“So I’m not obviously trying to copy what he’s doing, but in terms of mindset, we have some things in common.”

Asked about his expectations for the F1 2026 season, he added: “I have no expectations at all because it’s starting from scratch. Everyone.

“So the work is going to be done. I’m just really looking forward to January, February, working with the team, getting to know all the people.

“It’s going to be crucial to try and be ahead a bit.”

More on Isack Hadjar and Red Bull Racing from PlanetF1.com

👉 Isack Hadjar news

👉 Red Bull news

Red Bull will produce its own engines for the first time next year via its newly established Powertrains division, which is working in collaboration with US manufacturer Ford.

Speaking at his final race in charge of Red Bull at Silverstone, Horner warned that it would be “embarrassing” for the established manufacturers if RBPT-Ford manages to produce a more powerful engine at the first time of asking next season.

Horner’s comments were later echoed by Mekies, who admitted at September’s Italian Grand Prix that it would be “silly” to expect Red Bull-Ford to challenge the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari from the off.

Responding to Mercedes’ Toto Wolff claiming that Red Bull’s new engine program is akin to climbing Mount Everest, Mekies said: “I think Toto is right by saying it’s an Everest to climb. That’s what it is.

“It’s as crazy as it gets to take the decision to do your own power unit, as Red Bull has done. It’s an unbelievable challenge to be associated with.

“It’s the sort of crazy stuff Red Bull does, so it’s a good feeling, but we don’t underestimate how crazy it is.

“These guys have been doing it for 90 years or something like that, so it would be silly from our side to think we’re going to come here and, right from the start, be at Ferrari’s or Mercedes’ level.

“That would be silly.

“But it’s being set up the Red Bull way – at the maximum possible level. We take it step by step.

“We are trying to ramp up as quickly as possible – both the PU and the structure that goes around the PU: the people, the infrastructure.

“Then, as I said, we expect a year with a lot of hard work, a lot of sleepless nights next year to try to get to the right level.

“But it’s a challenge that very much feels like a Red Bull challenge and we love that.

“We’re not going to put a number on where we think we’ll be – because I don’t think anybody has a number – but we know we’re starting with a mountain to climb, as Toto said.”

Read next: Yuki Tsunoda ‘disappointed and p***ed off’ after Red Bull demotion