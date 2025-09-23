James Vowles may have celebrated many podium finishes, even championship titles, during his time at Brawn GP and Mercedes, but Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix podium where Carlos Sainz was third for Williams, was his first as a team principal.

Jenson Button is sure it is just the first “of many” for the Briton.

Much of the applause at the Baku circuit was for Sainz, who raced from second on the grid to third at the chequered flag to secure his first podium as a Williams driver.

Labelling it the “best podium of my career, and not the last” as he celebrated with Williams over the radio.

Sainz later explained: “This one means even more just because of, obviously, a year ago when I put my bet on Williams, and I said I’m going to this team because I truly believe in this project, and I truly believe that this team is on the rise.

“I think life has taught me many times that this sometimes happens — that you have a run of misfortune or bad performances, but then suddenly life gives you back if you keep working hard with something really sweet like this.”

But it wasn’t just a monumental moment for Sainz, it was also one to remember for his team principal Vowles.

Although the Briton had been involved in Brawn GP’s run to the 2009 World title, and Mercedes’ success from 2014 to 2021, Sunday’s podium was his first as a team principal.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a few podiums in my career, but this is one I’ll remember forever,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“We earned this together as a team – a team that, in recent years, has been at the back, fighting just to survive, and now has battled its way back into this position.

“Carlos delivered a phenomenal race — an exceptional drive from start to finish, and a joy to watch. You could see and hear just how much it meant to him.

“I believe in positive momentum, and this gives Carlos a real foundation to build on. With Alex, sometimes you just have those days.

“He absolutely had the pace — we’ve seen it all weekend — but after that early incident in Qualifying, it was always going to be difficult. Still, he fought back and finished close to the points.

“For now, I can’t wait to get back to the factory with the trophy and feel the roof come off the place.

“This result is a reward for the incredible dedication of the entire workforce, who give so much of their lives to this team.”

Former Williams driver Button and ambassador for the team responded to Vowles’ post, making a huge prediction about the Briton’s career as team boss.

“Congrats on your first (of many I’m sure) podium as a TP,” he wrote.

Sainz also believes Sunday’s result is just the beginning of the champagne celebrations.

“I’m extremely proud of everyone at Williams for pushing through a very difficult year. We have proven to everyone the massive step we took compared to last year,” he said.

“We are on the rise and in the right direction.

“Unfortunately, with me, we had a lot of bad luck and incidents. Now I understand why it all happened: because the first podium needed to come like this.”

Williams put space between itself and Racing Bulls with Sainz’s podium, holding onto P5 in the Constructors’ Championship with a 29-point margin

