George Russell’s P2 in Baku was not the only Mercedes-powered podium result, as Carlos Sainz delivered an impressive drive to third in his Williams.

Add that to the success of McLaren, which is on its way to clinching back-to-back Constructors’ titles as a Mercedes engine customer, and it is a great advert for Mercedes in Formula 1. Yet, the other voice in Toto Wolff’s head hopes Mercedes customers will not be “harming us” in F1 2026.

Will Mercedes be the best Mercedes-powered F1 2026 team?

In a bygone era of Formula 1, a customer team beating its works outfit engine supplier was a pipe dream. But McLaren proved it was possible by winning the 2024 Constructors’ Championship.

Now, they are set to re-secure their crown in dominant fashion, while McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are battling it out for the Drivers’ crown. Max Verstappen may yet have something to say about that, however, after back-to-back wins at Monza and Baku.

Meanwhile, Williams continues to go from strength to strength in F1 2025. Sainz’s Baku podium was the crowning achievement, lifting Williams to 101 points for the season so far. They hold P5 in the Constructors’ Championship with seven rounds to go.

For Wolff, as the Mercedes team principal and one-third owner, it is great to see the Mercedes customer teams achieving such success. Though, it does give food for thought with the huge regulatory changes coming for F1 2026.

New chassis and engine rules will come into effect next year, with the Mercedes power unit widely expected to be formidable. No firm evidence exists to support that theory, but Mercedes did go on a run of eight consecutive Constructors’ title wins the last time the engine regs changed in 2014.

Mercedes will strive to reclaim their F1 throne in 2026, with McLaren, Williams and Alpine to also use Mercedes power.

After Baku, Wolff was asked whether, having seen the performances of McLaren and Williams, he is concerned that a good Mercedes engine in F1 2026 could allow those two teams to mix it up with the Mercedes squad.

“Or Alpine. You never know,” he responded.

“So the thing is, I’m in two minds. First of all, we represent Mercedes-Benz, and I’d rather have a customer team with Mercedes-Benz engines winning than any other manufacturer.

“But on the other side, I’m thinking, hopefully they’re not harming us, our campaign, too much.

“So, I’m happy for them and happy for the brand.”

How the 2026 F1 season is shaping up

Wolff joked that he may need to take action on the Mercedes engine front.

“On the other side, I’d like to take the engines away next year,” he said as laughter broke out. “Maybe they fail a few times!”

After Russell’s P2 in Baku, while Kimi Antonelli claimed fourth, Mercedes moved ahead of Ferrari into second in the Constructors’ standings.

