Toto Wolff said he “can see” the title swinging in Max Verstappen’s favour but admitted it was a “long shot” and would require some DNFs from the McLaren drivers.

Verstappen’s victory in Baku brought him to within 69 points of championship leader Oscar Piastri and a once-unlikely title bid now seems possible.

Toto Wolff weighs in on Max Verstappen title chances

Just two races ago, Piastri’s lead over Verstappen was 104 but two conclusive victories have brought the reigning World Champion back into title contention.

While the driver himself preferred to stay focused on each race as it comes, plenty around the paddock have been casting their verdict over his chances, including his biggest fan away from Red Bull – Toto Wolff.

“I think you always need to stay feet on the ground and humble,” he said. “He’s had a good run, the car is good and Max Verstappen, you always need to be wary of what he can achieve, especially if he’s seeing that it is actually back on the cards.

“But I think what’s the gap? 69 points. Well, that’s the long shot. Things need to work in his favour.

“But you can see a DNF for the championship leader, and everything can [change] and Max scoring 25 points, so that can swing quickly.”

As for his own team, Wolff could do without a Verstappen run of form as Mercedes look to secure P2 in the Constructors’ Championship for the first time since 2023.

They currently lead Ferrari by four points but Wolff said the “point machine” of Verstappen was not to be ignored with Red Bull only 18 behind.

“It’s a tough fight, they’ve got some solid points today and Max is a point machine. So Singapore, completely different game out, directly out is maybe not too dissimilar, but I’ve no doubt that the Ferraris after soft showing this weekend, and McLaren, will be very strong in Singapore.”

On the Azerbaijan GP, Wolff was encouraged with a “strong weekend” after George Russell finished second and Kimi Antonelli fourth.

“That was a strong weekend for us as a team, and we come away from Azerbaijan with a good result. It felt good to get back on the podium in P2 and for Kimi to bring home solid points in P4.

“Of course, we are always hoping to be on the top step of the podium, but this gives us some positive momentum after two difficult races after the summer break.”

