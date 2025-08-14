Ralf Schumacher shut down the suggestion that Gene Haas needs to sell his team for it to reach new heights in Formula 1.

Instead, Schumacher suggested that aligning with incoming fellow American outfit Cadillac F1 could be a wise choice. Like Racing Bulls acts as the junior team for the senior Red Bull Racing squad, Schumacher proposed a similar setup for Haas and Cadillac.

Would Haas as the Cadillac F1 junior team work?

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

From F1 2026, the grid will expand to 11 teams as Cadillac F1 arrive on the scene. Initially to be powered by the Ferrari engine – as the Haas car will continue to be next year – Cadillac F1 will eventually become the General Motors works team, the American automotive giant developing their own power unit.

Formula 1 already has an American team in Haas, who joined the grid in 2016. It was recently revealed that team owner Gene Haas has been knocking back the takeover attempts.

“Honestly, [Gene Haas has] seen lots of changes,” said team principal Ayao Komatsu, as he spoke to media, including PlanetF1.com, ahead of the British Grand Prix.

“He’s so engaged now. He understands the details as well.

“What’s the best way to put it? He’s always been very passionate about the sport and the result. He always wants us to improve, which is what we need from the owner. He was always behind us.

“I don’t know everything, but in the last 18 months he’s had numerous offers to buy the team.

“He’s not interested. He really enjoys being the owner of the F1 team. Currently one out of 10, from next year one out of 11. That’s such a privileged position to be in.

“He came in at a time when F1 wasn’t like this. He stuck with us during such a difficult period of COVID. Now he’s enjoying it.”

But, does Gene Haas need to sell to avoid a ceiling being placed on the team’s potential? “Not necessarily” was the verdict cast by six-time grand prix winner Ralf Schumacher, when asked the question by BILD.

However, Schumacher would recommend a major change to Haas’ approach to Formula 1. He thinks they should become the “junior team” for a fellow F1 outfit, name-dropping Cadillac F1 as an interesting option.

While Schumacher pointed to the relationship between Red Bull and Racing Bulls, it is important to note that both teams are owned by Red Bull GmbH, which would not be the case for Cadillac and Haas in Schumacher’s scenario.

“But I would look for a partner – as a junior team, like Racing Bulls for Red Bull,” Schumacher continued.

“Maybe Cadillac would be an option when they enter Formula 1 next year.

“All teams now have the problem that they hardly dare to bring in young drivers – the idea of a junior team could be the solution.”

How F1 2026 is shaping up

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2026 grid?

Cadillac are yet to announce their first driver line-up for F1 2026. However, PlanetF1.com understands that former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, a winner of six grands prix, will occupy one of the seats.

The likes of Valtteri Bottas, Mick Schumacher and Jak Crawford have also been linked with a Cadillac F1 drive.

However, Schumacher cautions: “The drivers are the least of their problems.”

He explained: “They only have 400 people – and they have to build an entire team. Extremely ambitious.

“I’m looking forward to it, but it will be tough. Will they rise like a phoenix from the ashes? Or will they stay grounded?”

F1 2026 will usher in a complete reset for the sport, with both the chassis and engine regulations to be overhauled.

Read next: Felipe Drugovich not thinking about Cadillac chances amidst Perez report