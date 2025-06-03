Cadillac F1 has signed its first major partner.

The incoming Formula 1 team will join forces with none other than Tommy Hilfiger, which is joining as Cadillac’s “official apparel partner.”

Cadillac F1 and Tommy Hilfiger join forces

Cadillac F1 has played its cards close to its chest when it comes to releasing information about its future plans in Formula 1. We know it’ll join the sport in 2026 with Ferrari engines before adopting its very own power units in 2029. We know it’ll compete from bases in the United Kingdom and the United States.

But drivers? Sponsors? Major partners? Those have all been up in the air — until now.

Forbes reports that Cadillac F1 has signed Tommy Hilfiger as its “official apparel partner” just after the brand announced that it intends to release a clothing line in honor of the upcoming F1 movie.

Per Forbes, the iconic Tommy Hilfiger logo will join Cadillac’s on the team kit, overalls, and helmets for the drivers, as well as “sport-inspired fanwear collections” intended to hit the shelves starting in March 2026.

“Drive to Survive lifted [F1] to a new level; the F1: The Academy will take it to another, but F1 the Movie is like the stratosphere,” Hilfiger was quoted as saying in Forbes.

He continued, “I don’t think there is another sport as relevant.”

Tommy Hilfiger has impressive ties in Formula 1. The brand that was first founded in 1985 has produced clothing for teams including Lotus, Ferrari, and Mercedes, the latter of which included multiple personal tie-ins with Lewis Hamilton.

Its ties with Cadillac F1 will not only continue Tommy Hilfiger’s ongoing relevance in Formula 1, but it will unite two iconic American brands.

“These two iconic American brands come together with a colorful history in visual culture,” Hilfiger said.

“I love racing’s iconic graphics. The uniforms are very cool with patches, logos, and team names. It’s rich in design territory.

“We had insight into the Cadillac team’s design direction; it will look incredible across the collections.”

Regarding Cadillac’s acceptance into the Formula 1 fold, Hilfiger said, “I didn’t see that coming in the earlier years. Formula 1 was automobiles and cars coming from Europe.

“Building out fanwear with our iconic prep with Cadillac’s bold racing and motorsport motifs is an exciting playground to push the boundaries.”

Graeme Lowdon, team principal for Cadillac F1, added, “Tommy has known Formula 1 for a long time. It’s the pinnacle of motorsport, like Cadillac is for luxury automobiles.

“Cadillac’s brand values are bold, sophisticated, and optimistic. That was a natural fit with the Tommy Hilfiger brand. Combining this offers an ambitious, confident outlook. The chemistry, vision, and passion felt right from the start. Racing is about passion and desire to win.”

PlanetF1.com had an opportunity to speak with Graeme Lowdon during the Miami Grand Prix weekend, where the team principal reaffirmed that “We’re building an American team, make no mistake about it.”

Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports which owns Cadillac F1, also noted that major partners will be a significant part of the team’s “commercial strategy.”

“We certainly want to have key American brands as anchors as part of our plan, but we’re on a global stage, so this isn’t an America-only strategy,” Towriss explained.

“So there are a lot of conversations happening. The interest has been tremendous from that standpoint as well and so a lot of that work has been taking place.”

Tommy Hilfiger is something of the best of both worlds. It’s an American brand with international connections and aspirations, and its longstanding ties with Formula 1 instantly lend Cadillac a sense of credibility; the American team is carrying on a legacy that has included some of the most impressive and successful marques of all time.

Hilfiger added, “As the sport’s presence around the globe continues to soar, there’s never been a better time to dream big, and show the world what an American team can bring to the grid.”

