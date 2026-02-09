Cadillac’s Formula 1 may have already completed several days of on-track action, but it wasn’t until Sunday night’s Super Bowl that Formula 1’s 11th team officially launched its debut campaign.

The team did so in true American fashion, with an advert shown during the fourth quarter of America’s Super Bowl.

Cadillac’s F1 journey hits high gear

Cadillac put the ad out on social media, emotively talking about doing things “not because they are easy, but because they are hard”.

Showing off a black-and-grey livery, inverted on either side of the car, the one thing Cadillac did not reveal was the name of the car.

The mission begins now. Introducing Cadillac Formula 1 ® Team’s first livery. Our season kicks off March 7th streaming on @AppleTV in the US. pic.twitter.com/OlBx4jPbAI — Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@Cadillac_F1) February 9, 2026

Shortly after the ad was run, Cadillac’s attention will turn to Times’ Square where the F1 car, that has sat since 7 February in a frost exhibit with the frost thawing, will be revealed.

Mission loading… ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/kRl9om5Tcx — Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@Cadillac_F1) February 7, 2026

Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac Formula 1 Team Holdings, explained the dual unveiling.

“The unveiling of a livery in Formula 1 is an important moment as it is a reflection of the team’s identity,” he said.

“The reveal at the Super Bowl and in Times Square represents both a launch moment and an invitation for fans to join in our journey.

“The Super Bowl spot will take the team into millions of homes, while the Cadillac Countdown will give a front-row view in one of the busiest areas in the US.”

Race winners Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas have been brought back from retirement, both sitting out the F1 2025 season, to spearhead Cadillac’s challenge in its debut campaign.

