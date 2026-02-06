The Cadillac F1 team is to hold a filming day ahead of the second pre-season test of F1 2026 in Bahrain next week, PlanetF1.com understands.

Cadillac is preparing for its first season in F1 in 2026 after the American team’s entry was approved last year.

Cadillac set for filming day ahead of second F1 2026 test in Bahrain

The General Motors brand was among the first teams to take to the track with a 2026 car last month, holding a filming day at Silverstone on January 16.

That came 10 days before F1’s ‘Shakedown Week’ in Barcelona, a five-day test session attended by every team apart from Williams.

Cadillac completed the fewest number of laps among the teams to carry out the maximum three days of running in Spain, recording 164 laps in total.

That put the newcomer 76 laps adrift of next-best Audi and 336 behind Mercedes, which completed the most laps with 500 on the board.

After appearing with an all-black test livery in Barcelona, Cadillac is set to pull the covers of its full F1 2026 colour scheme on Sunday.

The team’s race livery will be unveiled in an advert during the Super Bowl – one of the biggest sporting events in the world – which is being contested between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Following its lack of running at the Barcelona shakedown, PlanetF1.com has learned that the team is set to take to the track in Bahrain on Monday for its second filming day of 2026.

F1 teams are limited to two filming days – used to collect material for commercial and promotional purposes – with current cars each season.

Cadillac’s second filming day of 2026 will fall 48 hours before the second pre-season test begins in Bahrain.

A three-day test will be held in Sakhir across February 11-13 before the final winter test of 2026 takes place on February 18-20.

The news of Cadillac’s filming day comes after it emerged that Lewis Hamilton’s former manager, Marc Hynes, is poised to take up a role with the team ahead of the new season.

Hynes, a former British F3 champion, has existing links to Cadillac through his management of reserve driver Zhou Guanyu.

Graeme Lowdon, the Cadillac F1 team principal, is also part of Zhou’s management team.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

