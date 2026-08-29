Carlos Sainz footed the breakfast bill in Monaco following his Dutch Grand Prix collision with Williams teammate Alex Albon.

Featuring on the bill was a €38 scrambled eggs with caviar, ordered by Albon’s fiancée Lily Muni He, while Albon and Sainz shared some protein pancakes, and got into a debate over who makes them better.

Carlos Sainz pays for breakfast after Alex Albon crash

The Williams teammates collided late in the Dutch Grand Prix as Sainz locked up into Turn 1 and clattered into Albon.

Sainz received a 10-second penalty for causing the collision, though neither Williams driver was in points contention at the time of the incident.

Appearing on the Fast and the Curious podcast, Albon stressed that there are no tensions at all between himself and Sainz following Zandvoort.

“We grabbed breakfast on Monday. Carlos offered to pay,” Albon revealed.

“I allowed him to pay. All chill.

“I think people like to make it out as more than it really is. It was no Max [Verstappen] and Daniel [Ricciardo] feud.

“You could tell in the media pen after the race, you feel like the interviewee [sic] is licking their lips, they’re getting so excited, so you just have to kind of shoulder it, like no no no, we’re not going to go down that road.”

Asked if he ordered caviar or champagne considering that Sainz was footing the bill, Albon, with a smile replied: “I kid you not, Lily had scrambled eggs with caviar.

“It was €38. Not as much as I thought it would be.

“I had just classic avocado toast. And then Carlos and I shared some protein pancakes.”

That was the perfect opportunity for Albon to challenge Sainz on his “pancake game.”

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According to Albon, Sainz is very confident over the pancakes which he brings to the table, but Albon and Lily Muni He believe they have the beating of Sainz in that particular battle.

Albon and professional golfer Muni He began dating publicly in 2019, and announced their engagement in January 2026.

“Carlos is way too confident about his pancake game. He has a confidence that I’ve never seen anyone have around pancakes,” Albon continued.

“The way he talks about how he makes pancakes, you’d think he’s Gordon Ramsay’s coach.

“We challenged him on that, Lily and I. We think we have better pancake game than Carlos.

“Lily and I, we have a couple of secret ingredients that just… It’s a lemon pancake.”

Even before this demonstration of the Williams teammates remaining on very good terms, Sainz had accepted his penalty and responsibility for colliding with Albon.

Sainz and Albon will remain Williams teammates in F1 2027.

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