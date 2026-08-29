Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lando Norris signing a new contract with McLaren as more details surrounding Cadillac’s change of team principal come to light.

With Red Bull vowing to get to the bottom of its disappointing Dutch Grand Prix weekend, here’s today’s roundup…

Lando Norris signs new McLaren contract

Lando Norris has signed a new contract with McLaren until at least the end of the 2030 season, the team has announced.

Norris’s decision to stay with McLaren comes a week after Max Verstappen also committed his future with Red Bull until the end of 2030.

McLaren says Norris’s new deal contains an option to extend beyond 2030.

Read more: McLaren makes new Lando Norris contract announcement after Dutch GP win

Inside Cadillac’s shock team principal change

Cadillac’s decision to replace Graeme Lowdon raised eyebrows ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

The team replaced the former Marussia chief executive with Marcin Budkowski, the former Alpine/Renault boss.

PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher examines the reasons behind the change of team boss halfway through the team’s debut season.

Read more: Inside Cadillac’s brake issues, shock leadership change and why Graeme Lowdon had to go

Madring hit by red flag chaos ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

An F3 test at the new Madring circuit saw a total of 19 red flags across two days.

The Madring is preparing to host its first race next month having replaced Barcelona as the home of the Spanish Grand Prix.

The race will be held on September 13, seven days after the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Read more: Madring F3 test hit by 19 red flags ahead of Spanish Grand Prix debut

Yuki Tsunoda: F1 2027 return still main focus

Yuki Tsunoda has insisted that regaining a place on the Formula 1 grid is still his main focus for the F1 2027 season.

Tsunoda impressed on his return to an F1 race seat with the Racing Bulls team at last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

The Japanese driver has been linked with a switch to IndyCar for 2027.

Read more: Yuki Tsunoda names top 2027 priority after ‘call me’ Dutch Grand Prix plea

Red Bull to investigate disappointing Dutch GP performance

Laurent Mekies has admitted that Red Bull has “nowhere to hide” following a disappointing Dutch Grand Prix performance.

And he has vowed to get to the bottom of the reasons behind it, suggesting that other teams have had more effective upgrades.

Max Verstappen retired at Zandvoort with teammate Liam Lawson finishing 50 seconds down on the sixth-placed McLaren of Oscar Piastri.

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Read more: Red Bull has ‘nowhere to hide’ after RB22 ‘step back’ at Dutch Grand Prix