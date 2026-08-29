Nikita Mazepin has won on his return to racing in Europe, weeks after the FIA lifted restrictions on Russian competitors.

Mazepin took part in his first European race in five years as he climbed behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3 at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.

Nikita Mazepin wins on return to European racing

Mazepin, who raced with Haas in 2021, was released from his seat ahead of the ’22 campaign as the American squad severed ties with him and sponsor Uralkali in the face of widespread sanctions against Russian athletes and businesses following the commencement of military action by Russia into Ukraine.

Under the FIA’s emergency measures introduced to address the conflict, Russian and Belarusian drivers and competitors were not permitted to race in any FIA championships without signing a declaration of neutrality.

To that end, Russian drivers could not drive as an entry from the country, nor display any symbols or flags showcasing the Russian colours.

Daniil Kvyat is a notable top-level driver who has participated in FIA-backed races in Europe in the years since, having been able to swap to an Italian licence after spending his formative years in Europe.

However, Mazepin’s racing career in Europe petered out as sanctions were levied against him and his father, Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin of Uralkali, preventing him from travelling to meet with F1 teams for negotiations.

In March 2024, Mazepin Jnr. was able to have this ban, issued on the grounds of association, overturned, as EU courts ruled in his favour.

Two and a half years on, having only raced in the Asian Le Mans Series with his own team, 99 Racing, Mazepin has returned to racing in Europe by way of climbing into a Mercedes-AMG GT3 entered by Germany’s Motopark.

Taking part in the Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy (STT), part of the ADAC weekend at Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps, Mazepin topped Friday’s practice session, before taking pole position and the outright victory on Saturday.

“A dominant debut,” a post from Motopark said on Instagram.

“Nikita Mazepin makes a statement in his first STT appearance at Spa-Francorchamps, taking a dominant victory in Race 1 of the Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy as part of the ADAC Racing Weekend.

“Already in qualifying, the former Formula 1 driver secured pole position with a massive 4.160-second gap to the second-placed driver.

“A perfect start to the weekend – but we’re not done yet. Tomorrow brings Qualifying 2 and Race 2. Let’s go!”

Mazepin’s return comes just weeks after the FIA eased the restrictions imposed on Russian and Belarusian drivers.

In early August, a decree from the World Motor Sport Council [WMSC] removed the requirement to compete under a neutral flag and sign the neutrality commitment, meaning Russian and Belarusian drivers can now, once again, race under their national flags.

“Russian and Belarusian drivers, national teams, individual competitors and officials are allowed to participate in international/zone competitions without any restrictions. The requirement of signing a commitment to neutrality no longer applies,” said the statement from the WMSC.

“The display of Russian and Belarusian national symbols, colours, flags (uniform, equipment and car), and the playing of their anthems are permitted at international/zone competitions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the participation of Russian and Belarusian drivers, competitors and officials in a given country remains subject to compliance with any applicable transnational, national and local laws.

“The FIA continues to carefully monitor the events in Ukraine and reserves the right to take any further actions or implement further measures in the future, including any necessary actions required to comply with its obligations under any applicable sanctions regime and/or any contracts to which the FIA is a party.”

The change in circumstances has resulted in a complaint being lodged with the FIA’s Ethics Committee by the Ukrainian Automobile Federation, concerning the operations of offices of the Russian Automobile Federation being in occupied territory.

A request for comment by PlanetF1.com on the matter saw an FIA spokesperson respond, “The FIA has updated the requirements for Russian and Belarusian drivers, national teams, competitors and officials following a vote by the World Motor Sport Council.

“This follows an announcement by the IOC on 7th July and similar guidance updates issued by other international sporting federations. The FIA maintains its ban on organising events and competitions in Russia and Belarus.

“The FIA continues to monitor the situation closely in Ukraine and reserves the right to update its position in the future.”

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