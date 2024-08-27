Carlos Sainz makes big McLaren prediction for remaining nine F1 races

Carlos Sainz believes the “one certainty” for the remainder of the F1 2024 season is that McLaren will be the “team to beat” for the rest of the field.

Lando Norris beat Max Verstappen in front of his home crowd at Zandvoort by 22.8 seconds on Sunday, after taking pole by a significant 0.356s margin the day beforehand, which led the British driver to admit that McLaren now “100 per cent” have the best package in Formula 1.

Ferrari, meanwhile, appear to have clawed back some of the deficit they faced prior to the summer break with a strong performance at Zandvoort, Charles Leclerc getting onto the podium for the Scuderia and Sainz recovering to fifth after starting 10th.

Given the size of Norris’ gap to the rest of the field, the 29-year-old predicts that his former colleagues should have an edge on the rest for the remainder of the season, and everyone else will be in a congested fight behind.

“There is one certainty and that is that McLaren will be ahead in all the races that are left. They are the team to beat,” Sainz told DAZN Spain.

“Then between Red Bull, Mercedes and us there is always a trend. Max will always be there because he never fails, but the rest of us are there. You have to believe that a podium in every race is possible. It can always be very tight.”

How is the rest of the F1 2024 season shaping up?

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur had highlighted before the summer break that the Italian and Singapore Grands Prix could be stronger events for the Scuderia, potentially playing into the positive aspects of the SF-24.

Sainz echoed that sentiment when asked about his hopes heading into Monza this weekend, with a fervent fanbase expected at the Temple of Speed.

“To be a bit more optimistic,” he said when asked about Ferrari’s hopes at home.

“It’s clear that we had a very good pace today. If we are not the fastest in qualifying at Monza either, we will be able to fight in the race.

“It’s clear that this season, with how tight everything is, someone from the top four teams can do badly in qualifying but then in the race you can be one or two tenths faster than the others and overtake them, so we have to stay optimistic and not give up.

“Qualifying with this car is tricky but the races allow you a bit more.”

