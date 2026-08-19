It has been a busy, busy day of F1 news throughout the paddock, and we have lots to catch you up about as Wednesday draws to a close.

We have driver swaps and another piece of the driver market puzzle falling into place chief among them, so let’s crack straight on and get you up to speed.

Isack Hadjar sidelined from Dutch Grand Prix in big F1 news

The big news of the day came as Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar has suffered a wrist injury, which will rule him out of proceedings at Zandvoort this weekend.

Liam Lawson has received the nod to make the seldom-made step back up to Red Bull for the weekend in Hadjar’s place, while reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda will make his return to the grid for the first time this season.

Read more: Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda in as Hadjar ruled out of Dutch Grand Prix

Tsunoda wishes Hadjar a speedy recovery from injury

Tsunoda, who has been teammates with both Lawson and Hadjar, took to Instagram to send his best wishes to the full-time Red Bull driver.

It also appears set to be Tsunoda’s first time operating the all-new 2026 machinery at all on track when Formula 1 heads to Zandvoort so, for all the simulator work he will likely have completed, there will be no substitute for the real thing this weekend.

Read more: Yuki Tsunoda sends message to Isack Hadjar after Dutch GP comeback announced

Carlos Sainz commits his future to Williams

Carlos Sainz has signed a new multi-year contract with Williams, ending any speculation about where he might drive next season.

Sainz had previously been linked with a potential swap to Audi, and while both Audi drivers gave that idea short shrift, he has committed to continuing with Williams for the next couple of years.

Read more: Carlos Sainz takes final decision as Williams makes new announcement

Court date set over Monaco GP result appeal

Two months after the chequered flag fell, the International Court of Appeal will finally hear the case of Red Bull and McLaren in their challenge to the results of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Alpine successfully appealed Pierre Gasly’s penalty which saw him fall away from the podium places, and the counter-appeal will take place later this month.

Read more: Paris court date confirmed as McLaren, Red Bull appeal controversial Monaco GP penalty verdict

McLaren further strengthening after Hungary victory

After a successful batch of upgrades at the Hungarian Grand Prix, McLaren has confirmed it is bringing another package that will, in effect, complete what it brought in Budapest.

This is work being done to the rear of the car, with a new rear wing among the parts being brought to the MCL40 at Zandvoort.

Read more: McLaren confirms double Dutch GP upgrade ‘to complete Hungary package’

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