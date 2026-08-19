Carlos Sainz takes final decision as Williams makes new announcement

The Williams F1 team has announced that Carlos Sainz has committed his future to the team with the signing of a new multi-year contract.

Sainz joined Williams ahead of the 2025 season after being replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz signs new Williams contract

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Following a slow start, Sainz ended last season with two podium finishes to his name as Williams secured fifth place in the constructors’ standings, its best result since 2017.

Williams had hoped to take a further step forward in competitiveness in F1 2026, but has fallen short of its own expectations.

With Sainz limited to just six points across the first half of the season, the 31-year-old admitted that he would make a decision on his future over the summer break.

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Ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Williams has confirmed that Sainz has committed his future to the team for 2027.

Sainz said: “I’m thrilled to announce my continued journey with the Atlassian Williams F1 Team family!

“I truly believe in the people that form this team, both at the factory and at the racetracks, and the investments and hard work that are happening in the background.

“We have what it takes to turn this around together.

“I’m as committed as I was on day one to helping get Williams back to where it belongs, and I look forward to creating more memories with the team.”

James Vowles, the Williams team principal, added: “From the moment he joined, Carlos’ talent behind the steering wheel and dedication back at the factory have been extremely valuable for this project – working day in, day out with his engineers to find every millisecond.

“He is a leader of this team, and I’m thrilled that he can see what’s possible as we continue to rebuild it.

“It’s not just his racecraft and speed that stand out, but the work he does behind the scenes in the pursuit of high performance.

“Carlos shares the belief and ambition we have at Atlassian Williams F1 Team and is pushing every day to deliver it.

“Along with Alex, I truly believe we have one of the strongest line-ups on the grid, and a team capable of fighting for every ounce of performance together.”

The news of Sainz’s new Williams deal comes after the team announced on Tuesday that teammate Alex Albon will remain with the team for 2027.

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