Early Dutch Grand Prix weather forecasts suggest parts of the weekend are likely to be subject to rain, before clearing for the race.

Formula 1 has still not raced on its new wet and intermediate tyres for the 2026 season, and as Zandvoort sits on a coastal location with a temperate climate, the circuit is no stranger to wind and rain through the year.

Dutch Grand Prix weather: What is the weekend’s forecast?

Friday 21 August [FP1, Sprint qualifying]

A cool day with light rain showers is predicted on Friday, with early forecasts placing a 50-60% chance of rain during FP1, which begins at 12:30 local time (11:30 UK).

All eyes will be on Sprint qualifying from 16:30 local time (15:30 UK), so drivers will not have the option to sit out or take much of a break as this will be the only opportunity to gain mileage before the grid for the 24-lap Sprint gets set.

The risk of rain drops as the day progresses, however overcast conditions are expected for Sprint qualifying with air temperatures around 18°C and a 20% chance of showers.

Saturday 22 August [Sprint, Grand Prix qualifying]

The early forecast predicts possible stormy conditions overnight in Zandvoort, with rain continuing through Saturday morning and air temperatures remaining cool.

For the Sprint at 12:00 local time (11:00 UK), cloud cover is set to hang over the circuit with a 40-50% chance of rain. Conditions are set to clear slightly by the time Dutch Grand Prix qualifying takes place later in the day, starting at 16:00 (15:00 UK). Air temperatures will sit around 17°C, with only a 10% chance of rainfall in qualifying.

Sunday 23 August [Dutch Grand Prix]

Early signs point to a clearer day overall on race day at Zandvoort, with cloud mixed in with sunny spells for the Dutch Grand Prix at 15:00 local time (14:00 UK).

Temperatures will remain cool for the summertime, around 18°C with a 10mph southeasterly breeze, with little to no chance of rain at this stage.

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How has the weather been at previous Dutch Grands Prix?

Since Formula 1 returned to Zandvoort in 2021, the drivers have been tested with wet conditions having played their part.

The 2023 season in particular saw rain get involved in proceedings, with Q1 and Q2 affected by the wet weather as drivers navigated their way around the tight confines of Zandvoort in slippery conditions.

A rapidly-drying track in Q2 saw Lewis Hamilton eliminated at the last moment, as Williams’ Logan Sargeant made it through to Q3 before swapping to slick tyres too soon, crashing into the barriers in the final part of qualifying.

The race was chaotic, too, as drivers all started on slick tyres before rain proceeded to hammer down on the first lap, leading to remarkable circumstances where early stoppers such as Sergio Perez and Zhou Guanyu were 1-2 in the race.

Just a dozen laps later, though, the track had fully dried again, showing just how quickly things can change around Zandvoort.

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