Williams has announced Alex Albon will remain with the team for the 2027 season, extending his time with the Grove-based outfit with a new contract.

Albon counts himself as the driver to have started the most races as a Williams driver, a record which he will extend in the 2027 campaign.

Alex Albon contract renewed at Williams for 2027 season

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Albon joined Williams after a year on the Formula 1 sidelines, following his departure from the Red Bull stable.

Since then, he has gone on to become Williams’ record starts holder, and reaffirmed to the team while addressing the factory prior to the summer shutdown that he remains “fully committed to this project.”

That faith and his performances have been rewarded with another contract for next season, which will see him race in his sixth season as a Williams driver.

“Since joining Atlassian Williams F1 Team in 2022, the transformation this team has made is difficult to put into words,” Albon said.

“One tough year doesn’t tell the full picture, and it only gives me more motivation to keep building and pushing together with the factory and our fans to achieve great things.

“Our story is not over yet, so my full focus now is on doing whatever it takes to get us back up the grid.”

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Williams team principal, James Vowles, added: “I am delighted that Alex and Atlassian Williams F1 Team are continuing our extraordinary journey together.

“Alex has been a leader of this transformation project since day one and we have plenty of unfinished business that we are determined to achieve.

“Alex is one of the best drivers on the grid and knows better than anyone the enormous improvements we have made in recent years – re-signing him shows the belief we both have in the direction we are heading.”

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