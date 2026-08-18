Nikola Tsolov says he’s blocking out the Formula 1 chatter as speculation links the Formula 2 championship leader and Red Bull junior to a promotion into Formula 1 with Racing Bulls.

The 19-yar-old currently leads the Formula 2 series by 20 points, ahead of Gabriele Minì with five rounds remaining.

Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov addresses Formula 1 speculation

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Should he win the title, he’ll need a next step in his career as Formula 2’s regulations prevent the title holder from returning to defend the title.

That step could be Formula 1.

The ‘Bulgarian Lion’, as he has been nicknamed, joined the Red Bull junior programme in 2025 after two years at the Alpine academy.

He finished runner-up in the 2025 Formula 3 Championship with Campos Racing before stepping up to Formula 2, where he leads the championship with six race victories.

Billed as the “next in line” to step up into Formula 1 by Racing Bulls team boss Alan Permane, Tsolov will carry out his first Formula 1 test later this month when he drives a 2025 Racing Bulls VCARB02 at Imola.

While Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad carry out the filming day on August 27th behind the wheel of the 2026 VCARB03, Tsolov will be given a VCARB02 to gain some valuable mileage.

If all goes to plan, Tsolov’s laps could give him the mileage needed to qualify for a Friday F1 practice session.

Tsolov does not currently have the FIA Super Licence required to race in Formula 1. He sits on 25 points for the current three-year period, all earned in 2025 as he finished as runner-up in the Formula 3 championship.

A top-five finish in Formula 2 will earn him the required points to be granted one, while FP1 outings also come with additional points.

It could put him in the frame for a Racing Bulls race seat.

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“Obviously I try to distance myself from it, isolate a little bit,” Tsolov told the official F1 website about the Formula 1 chatter. “The noise can really get you into trouble.

“But honestly I’ve been handling it pretty well, because it’s not something I necessarily didn’t expect to happen.

“I didn’t expect it to be such a big boom, but it is what it is, and I’ll just keep doing what I’ve been doing until now.

“Obviously the season we are achieving right now is great and I think there is more to come as well, I think there is more we can show.”

Although Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad have elevated Racing Bulls to fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship, with Lawson ahead in the standings, F1’s rumour mill has suggested it is the New Zealander’s seat on the line.

Tsolov, though, revealed he had no guarantees or promises from Red Bull even if he wins the F2 title.

“They’re obviously really happy with me, but there’s nothing that has been talked about, nothing clear,” he said.

“It’s just keep doing what you’re doing, you’re doing great, but there’s not much more than that to be honest.

“Obviously Red Bull themselves have prepared me for all this, what’s happening now and because of their help I’m able to achieve those results as well.

“But we haven’t reached the point where there’s anything more than that, we’re just focusing on F2 right now.

“It means a lot to me, obviously it means that people are appreciating and they believe in what I do. I believe in myself as well and I really do feel like this year has been great and I should deserve a chance.

“But things are never certain in this sport, so it’s all about taking every opportunity I get from now on and focus on F2, because that’s the only thing that can really help me progress up the ladder.”

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