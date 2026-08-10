A comment made to him by Jos Verstappen triggered a “watch this space” David Coulthard claim.

The said Jos comment was made about Williams driver Alex Albon. Jos called Albon the ‘karting GOAT,’ according to Coulthard. This claim was made over a dinner which also featured Mark Webber, Martin Brundle and Max Verstappen’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen.

Alex Albon and Williams the partnership to watch?

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According to Coulthard, we should keep a close eye on this pairing, after what Jos told him.

Albon arrived in Formula 1 as a graduate of the Red Bull programme. A swift promotion to the senior team was followed by a struggle to contend with the performances of teammate Max Verstappen, Jos’ son.

Albon lost his Red Bull seat after the 2020 season, but returned in 2022 with Williams. He has impressively re-established his F1 career.

After a positive 2025 for Williams, the team has suffered an unexpected setback in F1 2026 under the new regulations. Much of the focus has been on Albon’s teammate Carlos Sainz, and how this impacts the four-time grand prix winner’s future with Williams.

But Coulthard pointed to how Williams’ predicament will also be of great frustration for Albon.

Williams is striving to return to the front of the grid under James Vowles’ leadership. Coulthard dropped an intriguing tease, should his former team be successful, after what Jos told him.

Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast, Coulthard said: “You’ve got to feel for Alex Albon, because he’s put in the hard yards, and it hasn’t given him the platform to show his skills.

“I’m going to share something with you. I had dinner with Mark Webber, Martin Brundle, Jos Verstappen and Raymond Vermeulen, who is Max’s manager. The reason to mention that group of people was we were talking about drivers and karting, and Jos went, ‘Alex Albon, in karting, was the karting GOAT.’

“I was like, ‘What, really?’ And he went, ‘That kid in karting was unbelievable.’

“Jos is normally quite reserved with opinions, other than when it comes to obviously Max and the focus there!

“But it really struck me that okay, well, they were full-on in karting, and if Alex was a standout, then watch this space when Williams give him the car that he can play with. Then he will be able to show his baby karting GOAT skills.”

Coulthard’s assessment of Albon was challenged by podcast co-star Jolie Sharpe, who also does not see there being a “demand” for Albon from leading teams, if Williams fails to re-capture that status.

It must also be noted that karting success does not always translate into Formula 1 glory, or an F1 career at all, for some hot prospects.

“They are two good drivers,” Coulthard responded, referring to Sainz and Albon. “You could argue that Formula 1 isn’t about finding good; it’s about finding exceptional.

“But you’ve got to give someone the opportunity to really find out whether they have the minerals, which is a Mark Webber expression, which I love very much.”

Williams has scored just 11 points thus far in F1 2026, six courtesy of Sainz and five from Albon. That leaves the team ninth in the Constructors’ standings.

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