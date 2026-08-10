Charles Leclerc has painted a confused picture for Ferrari despite improved recent results.

Leclerc won the British Grand Prix and was second at the Belgian Grand Prix, events where the Scuderia expected to be less competitive.

Charles Leclerc highlights baffling SF-26 trend despite Silverstone victory

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Ferrari proved a competitive force early in F1 2026, though it took until the Barcelona GP for Lewis Hamilton to chalk up the squad’s first win.

A second followed just two events later courtesy of Leclerc at Silverstone.

Both successes came at venues which, on paper, don’t play to the strengths of the SF-26, which has proved better suited to lower-speed venues.

And yet Leclerc was second to Kimi Antonelli at Spa-Francorchamps, and only fourth in Hungary.

“The thing that is standing out for me after the last three races is that, out of the last three races, there were two races where we were expecting to struggle, and we finished first and second,” Leclerc told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media.

“And in the race where we expected to do well, we finished fourth and fifth.”

The three-race run from the British to Hungarian GP marked Leclerc’s best of the season, doubling his podium count ahead of the F1 summer break.

Hamilton also banked a podium in that period, with third at the British GP, before finishing fourth and fifth in Belgium and Hungary respectively.

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“There’s clearly a tendency,” Leclerc noted.

“It’s not that one car is doing well, because he’s [Hamilton’ doing exceptionally well in the car, I mean, both cars seem to have that tendency of being good in the weekends where we expected to struggle, and struggling in the weekends where we thought we would be good.

“This is to be understood.”

Ferrari remains second in the Constructors’ Championship, with two wins and 307 points to its name from the opening 11 races.

It sits 72 points back from Mercedes, which has had at least one car on the podium at every race this season, with McLaren third 87 points behind.

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