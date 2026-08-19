A date has been set for the International Court of Appeal after McLaren and Red Bull lodged appeals against the stewards’ decision to reinstate Pierre Gasly to third at the Monaco Grand Prix.

An error in pit lane timing loop calculations impacted the 2026 Monaco GP with a number of drivers penalised in race, while Alpine was able to successfully appeal two unserved time penalties for Gasly.

FIA International Court of Appeal sets date for McLaren and Red Bull Monaco GP dispute

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Timing issues in pit lane in Monaco recorded multiple drivers as exceeding the maximum 60km/h speed limit.

However, a post-race investigation carried out by Alpine, and subsequent admissions from Formula One Management, have revealed that there were errors in the system.

Those errors overstated the speed at which a driver was travelling down the lane, with Alpine able to prove that Gasly had not broken the speed limit.

Having petitioned for a right of review, and given the evidence upon which the penalty was based had been proven incorrect, stewards were left with seemingly no alternative but to overturn it.

However, by rescinding Gasly’s penalty it created an injustice in that those who had been penalised in race for the same infraction were without avenue to appeal.

Gasly had crossed the line in Monaco third, but the application of two five-second post-race penalties dropped him to seventh and saw Isack Hadjar inherit the final podium position.

However, while Gasly’s penalty was reversed, and the Frenchman officially recognised as the third-place finisher in the Principality, there was no such avenue available to those who’d served pit lane speeding penalties during the race.

George Russell, Oscar Piastri, Lewis Hamilton and Franco Colapinto were all flagged by the timing system as having exceeded the pit lane limit and penalised in-race. As the penalty was served at their next pit stop, it could neither be unwound nor appealed.

More on the Monaco GP penalty appeal saga

The Monaco GP anomaly: How a pit lane penalty exposed Formula 1’s fractured governance

Martin Brundle on Monaco penalty ‘mess’ as Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren take action

Alpine had that opportunity because Gasly did not stop again, with the penalty converted to time added on to his finished time.

This meant it could be both unwound and appealed.

In the aftermath of that process, McLaren gave notice of its intent to appeal, doing so to the International Court of Appeal.

A date has now been set for the hearing, with the matter to be heard at the FIA’s headquarters in Paris on August 25.

The hearing will take place behind closed doors, “as requested by the parties involved in this case,” with the decision to be published as soon as possible afterwards.

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