The world of F1 news is awakening once more as we edge closer to the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, with Honda having hit the headlines on Tuesday.

How the teams will hit the track again remains something of a mystery for now as it depends on further updates, but there will be more to come from the paddock. Let’s take a look.

F1 news: Honda confirms ‘new spec’ Aston Martin engine

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It has been much-discussed, but Honda confirmed it will be bringing its updated power unit to Zandvoort this weekend, marking an “important milestone” in its season.

With Aston Martin having brought a huge 16-part chassis update last time out in Budapest, this is likely to be the next step for the team as it aims for a further step forward.

Read more: Honda makes major ‘new spec’ Aston Martin confirmation for Dutch GP

Alex Albon re-signed by Williams for F1 2027

One piece of ‘silly season’ news has seen a puzzle piece fall into place at Williams, as Alex Albon is staying with the Grove-based outfit for another season.

It will be his sixth in Williams blue, having become the team’s outright highest race starter from Nigel Mansell earlier this year.

Read more: Williams announces new Alex Albon contract for F1 2027 season

Newey explains AMR26 wind tunnel delay

Aston Martin did not get its first 2026 car into a wind tunnel until a later date than its rivals, with Adrian Newey having joined the team proper as others will have likely had a headstart.

Aston suffered a difficult pre-season, but Newey has shed some light on the development process that went into the AMR26.

Read more: Adrian Newey reveals why Aston Martin delayed AMR26 wind tunnel work

Who needs their F1 future deciding?

With the information we have available, we’ve calculated that over half the grid has not been publicly announced for a drive for 2027 just yet.

While some of these will merely be formalities or no-brainer contract extensions, or may even have already been communicated privately, some drivers will need to prove themselves in the second half of the year to continue in the sport.

How silly will this ‘silly season’ get? We’ll find out over the coming weeks and months.

Read more: The 13 drivers potentially out of contract at the end of F1 2026

Russell’s physical reminder of painful Mercedes debut

Nothing was stopping George Russell stepping in for Lewis Hamilton at Sakhir in 2020, squeezing into shoes two sizes too small and wedging himself into a car designed for two shorter drivers.

It would become what was a stepping stone to a full-time Mercedes drive in future, but he still has scars from that weekend – literally, not metaphorically…

Read more: George Russell still has the scars from his painful Mercedes debut

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