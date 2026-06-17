Martin Brundle has warned that there is “no easy solution” to the “mess” created by rescinding Pierre Gasly’s Monaco Grand Prix penalties.

One of five drivers penalised for a pit-lane speeding offence, Gasly and Alpine were in the unique position to appeal post-race – which proved successful – while others were not, having served the penalties in-race. An error in the timing system was uncovered, with Mercedes, McLaren and Red Bull all launching appeals over the decision to wipe Gasly’s penalties.

Martin Brundle fears bumpy road to Monaco penalties resolution

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Gasly initially lost a podium result after being hit with a pair of five-second penalties for allegedly speeding in the pit-lane.

Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Oscar Piastri and Franco Colapinto were penalised on the same grounds, that quartet serving their respective penalties in-race. Russell’s Monaco GP in particular was undone by his penalty.

Gasly, however, did not serve his penalties during the race. That permitted Alpine to appeal, an option not open to Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren, by virtue of their drivers having already taken their penalties.

Alpine’s appeal was successful, the Enstone squad proving that the timing system was flawed. Gasly returned to P3. Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar therefore lost what was a first podium with the senior team.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, the false positives were caused by a 77-centimetre shortening of the pit lane, after a placement change for two barriers, designed to allow drivers to take a straighter line into the pit entry for Monaco 2026.

The situation has been complicated by the rescinding of Gasly’s penalties only. This inequality has triggered Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren all to launch appeals.

Mercedes made that announcement on Sunday, with McLaren following on Tuesday. PlanetF1.com can confirm that Red Bull has also lodged an appeal.

Martin Brundle, writing in his Sky Sports column, described the situation as a “mess” and warned that “no easy solution” exists.

“That’s a very complicated and uncomfortable decision,” Brundle reflected on the overturning of Gasly’s Monaco penalties.

“Other drivers in Monaco had served their penalties and adjusted strategies accordingly, and Russell’s race was destroyed, but because they were not post-race penalties nothing was changed for them retrospectively in the results.

“This will now be appealed by Mercedes, McLaren and Red Bull who all lost out. Ferrari are not too bothered as it cost Mercedes and McLaren points.

“This also sets a precedent of not serving marginal in-race penalties to preserve the right to contest them post-race.

“It’s all a mess with no easy solution.

More on the Monaco penalty saga from PlanetF1.com

The Monaco GP anomaly: How a pit lane penalty exposed Formula 1’s fractured governance

Monaco GP fallout escalates as McLaren and Red Bull launch FIA appeal

“It turns out one of the timing loops in the Monaco pit lane was 77cm shorter than calibrated hence lots of 60.1kph recordings when the limit was 60kph.

“It had been a topic of correspondence since first practices, and some teams adjusted their limiters. There was clearly something amiss with so many identical offences, and it’s surprising that the stewards hadn’t been made aware.

“Lessons will be learned no doubt and the story will presumably run a while.”

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