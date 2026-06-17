Carbon dioxide emissions have reduced by 35% in the latest F1 sustainability report, when compared to its 2018 baseline.

The sport says it remains on track to reach its goal of net zero emissions by 2030, with Formula 1 having invested in using sustainable aviation fuel alongside sustainable fuel in the 2026 cars, with an all-new era having begun this season.

Formula 1 reports 35% emissions reduction in latest sustainability report

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On track, cars now run with around one third less fuel in the tank to last a race, but the newest generation of car now runs with fully sustainable fuel in its tank.

Formula 1 also runs a huge operation logistically, so efforts have been taken to regionalise the calendar to minimise the distances between race weekends, where possible.

The Canadian Grand Prix is no longer sandwiched between two European races, for example, and with the European races appearing in a mid-season cluster, the same can be said for the early-season races in Australasia, along with the Latin American rounds later in the year.

The investment into renewable energy sources at team factories has seen emissions reduce by 64% compared to 2018 in that area, with event operations emissions reducing by 6% in spite of the calendar’s growth to 24 races.

Formula 1 will continue to invest into moving the sport away from air freight and towards sea freight in future, with sustainable maritime fuel due to be at the heart of it, and

“At Formula 1, we act and show our achievements through facts, not just words, and I am incredibly proud that we remain on track to achieve net zero by 2030, made possible by the collective effort across the sport to reduce our environmental impact,” Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 CEO, said.

“From calendar rationalisation to greater investment in sustainable fuels and alternative energy solutions, we have reduced our footprint while the sport continues to grow and reach new audiences around the world. I would like to thank the FIA, all the F1 teams, our broadcasters, partners, promoters, and of course our team, for their shared commitment and for continuing to drive this forward together.”

Ellen Jones, Head of ESG at Formula 1, added: “Sustainability underpins every decision we make, not only on the racetrack, but in how we

produce and deliver our iconic events around the world.

“By doubling the sport’s investment in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), making our first investment in sustainable maritime fuel, and continuing to work closely with promoters, teams and partners, we are driving further emissions reductions while accelerating the adoption of the latest technologies.

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“These actions demonstrate our continued determination to lead through sustainable innovation. As we move towards our

net zero by 2030 goal, the Future Race Operations Programme will deliver further significant reductions in the years ahead, alongside the full impact of calendar rationalisation, which will come into effect from the 2026 season.

“Together, these initiatives show that sustainable operations are not only possible at a global scale, but can be delivered without compromising the performance, ambition or spectacle that define Formula 1.”

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