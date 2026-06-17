Isack Hadjar has told Red Bull that it “must fix” its “way too complicated” start procedure after a further setback at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Hadjar stressed that he is “not a computer” capable of such required precision, having sunk down the order as he struggled to get off the line. Hadjar is hopeful of a more positive weekend in Austria, but before then, stressed that Red Bull’s starts are “not working” and require immediate attention.

Isack Hadjar urges Red Bull starts fix

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While Mercedes appear to have gotten on top of the shaky race starts, Red Bull still has work to do in that department.

Max Verstappen failed to get away from the front row in Monaco. One week later in Barcelona, Hadjar, alongside Verstappen on row three, fell out of the top 10 after a slow launch.

Hadjar ultimately recovered to sixth at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but urged Red Bull to nip its race start issues in the bud.

“The whole weekend has been like this for me,” Hadjar told PlanetF1.com and others after the race.

“I think out of the six practice starts we had the whole weekend, it was the worst. It had to happen on the grid. I stalled twice, which I never did the whole season.

“We need to fix these issues. The procedure is way too complicated, and I’m not a computer, I’m not a machine. I can’t be 0.0001 per cent precise. It’s not working.”

Hadjar confirmed that the “start of the race” was his main limitation in Barcelona, while he believes that Red Bull are lacking at “higher speed” versus rivals.

With Verstappen finishing as the lead Red Bull in P4, albeit 40 seconds behind race winner Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari, it was put to Hadjar that Red Bull are somewhat in no man’s land right now, clear of the midfield, but not up to scoring podiums.

“Especially if you’re starting at the back like me,” Hadjar responded, “you clear the midfield cars quite easy, and then the top cars are nowhere near you, so then it’s a boring race.

“But to be fair, we did better than I expected for a track like that with these conditions.”

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Next up for Red Bull is the team’s home race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Verstappen is a four-time winner of the Austrian Grand Prix, five if you include his Styrian Grand Prix win at the Red Bull Ring. His and Red Bull’s most recent win in Austria came in 2023.

“I think at the Red Bull Ring, we are looking for a better weekend,” Hadjar concluded.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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